“Paper size bigger than letter” NYT Mini Crossword Answers Today: December 30, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for December 30, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for December 30, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: “Kiss” from a canine — LICK

5 Across: One hunted by K-Pop stars, in a hit 2025 film — DEMON

6 Across: Athlete’s peak form — AGAME

7 Across: Molten rock in a volcano — MAGMA

8 Across: Beg — PLEAD

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Paper size bigger than letter — LEGAL

2 Down: JPEG or PNG — IMAGE

3 Down: Oxford ____ (much-debated punctuation mark) — COMMA

4 Down: Work, as dough — KNEAD

5 Down: Neither soaked nor dry — DAMP



Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for December 30, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This Mini leaned into a slightly bolder tone, with clues that felt punchy and confident right from the opening. The grid rewarded quick recognition but still asked for a bit of care as the answers intersected. Everything connected cleanly, and the solve maintained a steady rhythm without any awkward pauses. It was engaging without being taxing, making for a satisfying overall experience. I would rate this puzzle 4 out of 5.

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

