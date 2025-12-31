Home » Puzzles » “Many a participant in the…” NYT Mini Crossword Answers Today: December 31, 2025

by Kohinoor Suthar
The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for December 31, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for December 31, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️
  • 1 Across: Many a participant in the 2025 “6-7” trend — KID
  • 4 Across: Like 2025, to the French? — FINI
  • 5 Across: The last one was minted in 2025 — PENNY
  • 6 Across: The O’s in XOXO — HUGS
  • 7 Across: “Real” ones became required in 2025 — IDS

Down Answers: ⬇️
  • 1 Down: No ___ (2025 protest) — KINGS
  • 2 Down: Travelers’ lodgings — INNS
  • 3 Down: Home project inits — DIY
  • 4 Down: Drake and Kendrick Lamar had a high-profile one — FEUD
  • 5 Down: The 2025 Super Bowl champion Eagles, on scoreboards — PHI

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This Mini had a light, friendly feel, with clueing that encouraged quick associations and smooth transitions between sections. The grid opened up easily once the first couple of entries landed, and the crossings kept everything moving without hesitation. It wasn’t a puzzle that tried to stump you, but rather one that delivered a clean, pleasant rhythm all the way through. I would rate this puzzle 3.5 out of 5.

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!

  • The Goal: Fill in the grid with words that fit the clues, both Across and Down.
  • The Clues: You’ll have two sets of clues: “Across” clues correspond to horizontal words in the grid, and “Down” clues correspond to vertical words.
  • Word Length: While not always explicitly stated in the clues themselves, the grid implicitly tells you how many letters each answer has, helping you fit it in.
  • Intersections: The beauty of a crossword is that words intersect! A letter you fill in for an “Across” word will also be part of a “Down” word, and vice versa. This helps you figure out tougher words as more letters become known.
  • Daily Refresh: Just like its big brother, the full NYT Crossword, the Mini Crossword refreshes every 24 hours with a brand new puzzle. So, if you don’t get it today, there’s always a fresh challenge tomorrow!

Kohinoor, Tech Blog Writer focused on following the latest trends. I'm energised by exploring new frontiers, whether it's through travel, the next major tech breakthrough, or solving a tough puzzle game. I aim to make complex topics accessible and fun for every reader.

