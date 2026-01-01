Home » Puzzles » “Someone who might be swimming…” NYT Mini Crossword Answers Today: January 1, 2026

“Someone who might be swimming…” NYT Mini Crossword Answers Today: January 1, 2026

by Kohinoor Suthar
The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for January 1, 2026.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for January 1, 2026

Across Answers: ➡️
  • 1 Across: Word on either side of “___-eat-___” — DOG
  • 4 Across: Word on either side of “___, all ___!” — MINE
  • 5 Across: Word on either side of “___ say ___” — NEVER
  • 6 Across: First-string squad — ATEAM
  • 7 Across: Causes injury to — HARMS

Down Answers: ⬇️
  • 1 Down: Someone who might be swimming with the fishes — DIVER
  • 2 Down: An hour past midnight — ONEAM
  • 3 Down: Hand sanitizer targets — GERMS
  • 4 Down: Like a crossword clue about crossword clues — META
  • 5 Down: “I’ll pass, thanks” — NAH

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for January 1, 2026
What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This Mini had a confident, straightforward feel, with clueing that rewarded clean thinking and quick confirmation through crossings. The grid progressed smoothly without any real friction, making it an efficient and satisfying solve. While it did not push into tricky territory, the consistency of the clues kept it engaging throughout. A solid example of a Mini that values clarity and flow. I would rate this puzzle 4 out of 5.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other NYT puzzles :

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!

  • The Goal: Fill in the grid with words that fit the clues, both Across and Down.
  • The Clues: You’ll have two sets of clues: “Across” clues correspond to horizontal words in the grid, and “Down” clues correspond to vertical words.
  • Word Length: While not always explicitly stated in the clues themselves, the grid implicitly tells you how many letters each answer has, helping you fit it in.
  • Intersections: The beauty of a crossword is that words intersect! A letter you fill in for an “Across” word will also be part of a “Down” word, and vice versa. This helps you figure out tougher words as more letters become known.
  • Daily Refresh: Just like its big brother, the full NYT Crossword, the Mini Crossword refreshes every 24 hours with a brand new puzzle. So, if you don’t get it today, there’s always a fresh challenge tomorrow!

