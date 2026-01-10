“Pieces of legislation” NYT Mini Crossword Answers Today: January 10, 2026

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for January 10, 2026.
Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for January 10, 2026
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Pieces of legislation — ACTS
- 5 Across: Like blue whales and the Burj Khalifa — BIG
- 8 Across: Cuisine with tom yum soup — THAI
- 9 Across: This clue number ÷ 9 — ONE
- 10 Across: Classic internet prank — RICKROLL
- 12 Across: Ranked above all others — ATTHETOP
- 13 Across: “What was ____ was saying?” — ITI
- 14 Across: This clue number – 9 — FIVE
- 15 Across: Home of MoMA — NYC
- 16 Across: Read receipt below and Instagram message — SEEN
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Alphabetically first subway line in 15-Across — ATRAIN
- 2 Down: Either blank of “___ ___ Bang Bang” — CHITTY
- 3 Down: Bit of strategy — TACTIC
- 4 Down: Religious wearer of a turban known as a dastar — SIKH
- 5 Down: Baby’s knitted shoe — BOOTIE
- 6 Down: Smitten — INLOVE
- 7 Down: Writer’s alternative to a ballpoint — GELPEN
- 11 Down: Often-heckled sports figures — REFS
Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for January 10, 2026
What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?
This Mini felt bigger than the usual bite size, in the best way: it mixed pop culture, city life, and a dash of trivia into a lively, high-energy grid. The clueing had a fun internet wink, plus a couple of clever self-referential math-style entries that made the solve feel playful rather than purely straightforward. There was also a nice range of topics, from museums and transit to religion and everyday objects, keeping the momentum fresh across the grid. Even with the longer fill, the crossings stayed fair and helped everything click into place smoothly. I’d rate this one 4.5 out of 5.
How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword
Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!
- The Goal: Fill in the grid with words that fit the clues, both Across and Down.
- The Clues: You’ll have two sets of clues: “Across” clues correspond to horizontal words in the grid, and “Down” clues correspond to vertical words.
- Word Length: While not always explicitly stated in the clues themselves, the grid implicitly tells you how many letters each answer has, helping you fit it in.
- Intersections: The beauty of a crossword is that words intersect! A letter you fill in for an “Across” word will also be part of a “Down” word, and vice versa. This helps you figure out tougher words as more letters become known.
- Daily Refresh: Just like its big brother, the full NYT Crossword, the Mini Crossword refreshes every 24 hours with a brand new puzzle. So, if you don’t get it today, there’s always a fresh challenge tomorrow!