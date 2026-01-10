“Pieces of legislation” NYT Mini Crossword Answers Today: January 10, 2026

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for January 10, 2026.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for January 10, 2026

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Pieces of legislation — ACTS

5 Across: Like blue whales and the Burj Khalifa — BIG

8 Across: Cuisine with tom yum soup — THAI

9 Across: This clue number ÷ 9 — ONE

10 Across: Classic internet prank — RICKROLL

12 Across: Ranked above all others — ATTHETOP

13 Across: “What was ____ was saying?” — ITI

14 Across: This clue number – 9 — FIVE

15 Across: Home of MoMA — NYC

16 Across: Read receipt below and Instagram message — SEEN

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Alphabetically first subway line in 15-Across — ATRAIN

2 Down: Either blank of “___ ___ Bang Bang” — CHITTY

3 Down: Bit of strategy — TACTIC

4 Down: Religious wearer of a turban known as a dastar — SIKH

5 Down: Baby’s knitted shoe — BOOTIE

6 Down: Smitten — INLOVE

7 Down: Writer’s alternative to a ballpoint — GELPEN

11 Down: Often-heckled sports figures — REFS



Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for January 10, 2026

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This Mini felt bigger than the usual bite size, in the best way: it mixed pop culture, city life, and a dash of trivia into a lively, high-energy grid. The clueing had a fun internet wink, plus a couple of clever self-referential math-style entries that made the solve feel playful rather than purely straightforward. There was also a nice range of topics, from museums and transit to religion and everyday objects, keeping the momentum fresh across the grid. Even with the longer fill, the crossings stayed fair and helped everything click into place smoothly. I’d rate this one 4.5 out of 5.

