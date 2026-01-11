"Memorable feature of the “V-J..." NYT Mini Crossword Answers Today: January 11, 2026

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for January 11, 2026.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for January 11, 2026

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Memorable feature of the “V-J Day in Times Square” photo — KISS

5 Across: Opposite of pro — ANTI

6 Across: Cuddle closely — SPOON

7 Across: Totally awesome, informally — EPIC

8 Across: Chance for a dog (and human) to stretch their legs — WALK

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Greek “K” — KAPPA

2 Down: How latkes are cooked — INOIL

3 Down: Keep full, as shelves — STOCK

4 Down: Moral transgression — SIN

6 Down: Use a needle and thread — SEW



Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for January 11, 2026

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This Mini had a wonderfully vivid mix of cultural reference and cozy everyday language, starting with a clue that instantly evokes an iconic moment. The rest of the puzzle flowed with warm, familiar imagery: close companionship, comfort, and even a simple outing that feels instantly relatable. I liked how it balanced breezy slang with a touch of classical knowledge, plus a little food-and-home flavor that made the grid feel grounded. The solve was smooth, with satisfying crossings that made everything snap into place without killing the fun. I’d rate this one 4 out of 5.

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

