“Unit of farmland” NYT Mini Crossword Answers Today: January 12, 2026

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for January 12, 2026.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for January 12, 2026

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Unit of farmland — ACRE

5 Across: Counterpart of “Musical or Comedy” at the Golden Globes — DRAMA

7 Across: Kind of “touch” that A.I. lacks — HUMAN

8 Across: Alternative to credit — DEBIT

9 Across: “OMG, that’s hilarious” — LOL

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Condition that affects concentration, for short — ADHD

2 Down: Willfully causing pain — CRUEL

3 Down: Five-time role for Sylvester Stallone — RAMBO

4 Down: One might have a scheduled send time — EMAIL

6 Down: Aardvark’s prey — ANT



Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for January 12, 2026

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This Mini had a sharp modern edge, blending everyday practicality with a timely tech-themed moment that made the grid feel current. I liked the way it hopped between categories: a bit of awards-season terminology, a little finance language, and a wink of internet reaction-speak, all while keeping the clueing clean and accessible. There was also a satisfying contrast between “human” nuance and colder, more clinical ideas, which gave the puzzle a subtle thematic texture. The solve stayed brisk but not brainless, with a couple of entries that felt especially satisfying once the crossings confirmed them. I’d rate this one 4.5 out of 5.

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!