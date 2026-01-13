“Internet company that…” NYT Mini Crossword Answers Today: January 13, 2026

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for January 13, 2026.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for January 13, 2026

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Internet company that popularized chat rooms — AOL

4 Across: With 7-Across, “Hey, don’t blame me!” — THATS

7 Across: See 4-Across — ONYOU

8 Across: Director of 2026’s “The Odyssey” — NOLAN

9 Across: Marketing creations — ADS

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for January 13, 2026

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This Mini had a fun, pop-culture-forward spark, mixing internet nostalgia with a punchy bit of conversational attitude that practically reads like an instant comeback. The clueing felt lively and current, hopping from classic online-era references to film and music, then sliding neatly into gaming and sports without feeling scattered. It wasn’t overly tricky, but it had enough personality in the cluing (especially the expressive bracketed moment) to keep the solve entertaining. Overall it played like a brisk highlight reel of modern trivia, with clean crossings that kept everything moving. I’d rate this one 4 out of 5.

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!