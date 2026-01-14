“Abruptly stop texting” NYT Mini Crossword Answers Today: January 14, 2026

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for January 14, 2026.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for January 14, 2026

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Abruptly stop texting — GHOST

6 Across: Shaving kit item — RAZOR

7 Across: 2024 film role for which Mikey Madison won Best Actress — ANORA

8 Across: 8 Across: The ancient Chinese used compressed blocks of tea leaves as this — MONEY

9 Across: Shape of a round chart — PIE

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Dad’s dad, informally — GRAMP

2 Down: Capital of Vietnam — HANOI

3 Down: ___ layer, part of Earth’s atmosphere — OZONE

4 Down: How you might wake up after sleeping funny — SORE

5 Down: Cafeteria food carrier — TRAY



Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for January 14, 2026

What do you think of today's NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This Mini had a crisp, modern bite, opening with a very current piece of texting culture that instantly sets the tone. From there it blended practical everyday objects with a nice spread of knowledge-based clues: a touch of geography, a bit of science, and even an ancient-history detail that gave the grid some unexpected flavor. The clue about waking up stiff added a relatable, almost humorous human moment, while the chart-reference entry kept things clean and visual. Everything crossed fairly, making it feel fast but still satisfying. I’d rate this one 4.5 out of 5.





How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

