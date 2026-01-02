“Hop like a kangaroo” NYT Mini Crossword Answers Today: January 2, 2026

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for January 2, 2026.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for January 2, 2026

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Fill in the ___ — BLANK

6 Across: Large quantity at a pot dispensary — OUNCE

7 Across: Remove one’s name from, as an online photo — UNTAG

8 Across: Org. whose upcoming Artemis II mission will launch astronauts around the moon — NASA

9 Across: Parched — DRY

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Hop like a kangaroo — BOUND

2 Down: ___ lander (moon vehicle) — LUNAR

3 Down: Squirming in one’s seat — ANTSY

4 Down: College Football Playoff org. — NCAA

5 Down: Beer dispenser — KEG



Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for January 2, 2026

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This Mini had a bright, punchy energy, with clues that felt modern and immediately approachable. The grid rewarded quick pattern recognition, but still offered a moment or two where you had to slow down and confirm crossings. Everything fit together cleanly, making the solve feel smooth without being completely effortless. It struck a nice balance between speed and satisfaction. I would rate this puzzle 3 out of 5.

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

