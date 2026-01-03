“Tapioca pearls” NYT Mini Crossword Answers Today: January 3, 2026

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for January 3, 2026.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for January 3, 2026

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Tapioca pearls — BOBA

5 Across: Disappear into thin air — VANISH

7 Across: “C’mon, we expect more from you” — DOBETTER

9 Across: Dangerous, as a winter sidewalk — ICY

10 Across: Social media ___ (what we’re in now) — ERA

11 Across: Feeling down — SAD

12 Across: Director Howard — RON

13 Across: Nightlife for which Miami is famous — CLUBBING

16 Across: Cause of early aging — STRESS

17 Across: The sun in “sunnyside up” — YOLK

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: New parents’ reason for cancelling plans — BABYDUTY

2 Down: 4/4 — ONE

3 Down: Fraction of a byte — BIT

4 Down: Symbol next to a tainted record — ASTERISK

5 Down: Singer’s contribution to a song — VOCALS

6 Down: Long-necked birds — HERONS

7 Down: ____ golf — DISC

8 Down: Sounded, as a doorbell — RANG

14 Down: “Dude!” — BRO

15 Down: ____ Air (neighborhood in L.A.) — BEL



Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for January 3, 2026

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This Mini felt playful and slightly more expressive than average, with clueing that leaned into lively phrasing and contemporary flavor. The grid offered a few satisfying moments as crossings clarified intentions, keeping the solve engaging throughout. It wasn’t overly difficult, but it did ask you to stay alert to tone and nuance rather than relying purely on instinct. Overall, it was a fun, characterful solve that stood out nicely. I would rate this puzzle 4.5 out of 5.

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!