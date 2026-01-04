Home » Puzzles » “Streaks of lightning” NYT Mini Crossword Answers Today: January 4, 2026

“Streaks of lightning” NYT Mini Crossword Answers Today: January 4, 2026

by Kohinoor Suthar
written by Kohinoor Suthar 0 comment

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for January 4, 2026.

"Streaks of lightning" NYT Mini Crossword Answers Today: January 4, 2026

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for January 4, 2026

Across Answers: ➡️
  • 1 Across: Ron Swanson’s “number one favorite food” on “Parks and Recreation” — BACON
  • 6 Across: It comes in black or green varieties, depending on ripeness— OLIVE
  • 7 Across: Paramour — LOVER
  • 8 Across: In bronze medal position — THIRD
  • 9 Across: Feeling resentful, in slang — SALTY

Down Answers: ⬇️
  • 1 Down: Streaks of lightning — BOLTS
  • 2 Down: Hawaiian greeting — ALOHA
  • 3 Down: The “C” of A.C.L.U. — CIVIL
  • 4 Down: In the open — OVERT
  • 5 Down: Knowledgeable, and proud of it — NERDY

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for January 4, 2026
Today's NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for January 4, 2026

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This Mini had a bold, playful personality, with clueing that leaned into familiar phrases and rewarding connections. The grid filled in quickly once the tone became clear, and the crossings helped lock everything into place with confidence. It was more about enjoying the ride than wrestling with difficulty, making the solve feel light and fun. A nicely paced puzzle that delivered on charm. I would rate this one 4 out of 5.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other NYT puzzles :

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!

  • The Goal: Fill in the grid with words that fit the clues, both Across and Down.
  • The Clues: You’ll have two sets of clues: “Across” clues correspond to horizontal words in the grid, and “Down” clues correspond to vertical words.
  • Word Length: While not always explicitly stated in the clues themselves, the grid implicitly tells you how many letters each answer has, helping you fit it in.
  • Intersections: The beauty of a crossword is that words intersect! A letter you fill in for an “Across” word will also be part of a “Down” word, and vice versa. This helps you figure out tougher words as more letters become known.
  • Daily Refresh: Just like its big brother, the full NYT Crossword, the Mini Crossword refreshes every 24 hours with a brand new puzzle. So, if you don’t get it today, there’s always a fresh challenge tomorrow!

Kohinoor_Profile_pic

Kohinoor, Tech Blog Writer focused on following the latest trends. I'm energised by exploring new frontiers, whether it's through travel, the next major tech breakthrough, or solving a tough puzzle game. I aim to make complex topics accessible and fun for every reader.

You may also like

Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers Today: January 4, 2026

“It’s not just bad acting” Minute Cryptic Hints, Answer Today:...

All Atlantic Games Answers For Today (January 4, 2026)

LA Times Mini Crossword Answers Today: January 4, 2026

The Telegraph Plusword 1,323 Answers Today: January 4, 2025

Spotle Answer, Hints Today #1346: January 4, 2026

Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers Today – January 4,...

USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: January 4, 2026

Framed Answer, Hints Today: Game #1395 (January 4, 2026)

Netflix Puzzled – Daily Puzzles Answers Today (January 4, 2026)