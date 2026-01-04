“Streaks of lightning” NYT Mini Crossword Answers Today: January 4, 2026

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for January 4, 2026.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for January 4, 2026

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Ron Swanson’s “number one favorite food” on “Parks and Recreation” — BACON

6 Across: It comes in black or green varieties, depending on ripeness— OLIVE

7 Across: Paramour — LOVER

8 Across: In bronze medal position — THIRD

9 Across: Feeling resentful, in slang — SALTY

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Streaks of lightning — BOLTS

2 Down: Hawaiian greeting — ALOHA

3 Down: The “C” of A.C.L.U. — CIVIL

4 Down: In the open — OVERT

5 Down: Knowledgeable, and proud of it — NERDY



Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for January 4, 2026

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This Mini had a bold, playful personality, with clueing that leaned into familiar phrases and rewarding connections. The grid filled in quickly once the tone became clear, and the crossings helped lock everything into place with confidence. It was more about enjoying the ride than wrestling with difficulty, making the solve feel light and fun. A nicely paced puzzle that delivered on charm. I would rate this one 4 out of 5.

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!