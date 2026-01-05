“Generation after Gen Z” NYT Mini Crossword Answers Today: January 5, 2026

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for January 5, 2026.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for January 5, 2026

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: “Now I get it!” — AHA

4 Across: Benoit ___, detective in the “Knives Out” films — BLANC

6 Across: Give one’s two cents — OPINE

7 Across: Time difference between the East and West Coast, in hours — THREE

8 Across: Pirate’s assent — AYE

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Generation after Gen Z — ALPHA

2 Down: In need of a shave — HAIRY

3 Down: “Bonne ___!” (“Happy New Year!,” in French) — ANNE

4 Down: Many a social media antagonist, sadly — BOT

5 Down: First in “class”? — CEE



Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for January 5, 2026

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This Mini delivered a cheerful, almost conversational feel, with clues that prompted a few satisfying “got it” moments along the way. The grid encouraged steady progress, and the crossings supported each step without removing all challenge. It wasn’t a speed-only solve, but it stayed engaging and fair throughout. A nicely balanced puzzle that leaned into enjoyment over difficulty. I would rate this one 3 out of 5.

