“Generation after Gen Z” NYT Mini Crossword Answers Today: January 5, 2026

by Kohinoor Suthar
The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for January 5, 2026.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for January 5, 2026

Across Answers: ➡️
  • 1 Across: “Now I get it!” — AHA
  • 4 Across: Benoit ___, detective in the “Knives Out” films — BLANC
  • 6 Across: Give one’s two cents — OPINE
  • 7 Across: Time difference between the East and West Coast, in hours — THREE
  • 8 Across: Pirate’s assent — AYE

Down Answers: ⬇️
  • 1 Down: Generation after Gen Z — ALPHA
  • 2 Down: In need of a shave — HAIRY
  • 3 Down: “Bonne ___!” (“Happy New Year!,” in French) — ANNE
  • 4 Down: Many a social media antagonist, sadly — BOT
  • 5 Down: First in “class”? — CEE

Today's NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for January 5, 2026

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This Mini delivered a cheerful, almost conversational feel, with clues that prompted a few satisfying “got it” moments along the way. The grid encouraged steady progress, and the crossings supported each step without removing all challenge. It wasn’t a speed-only solve, but it stayed engaging and fair throughout. A nicely balanced puzzle that leaned into enjoyment over difficulty. I would rate this one 3 out of 5.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other NYT puzzles :

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!

  • The Goal: Fill in the grid with words that fit the clues, both Across and Down.
  • The Clues: You’ll have two sets of clues: “Across” clues correspond to horizontal words in the grid, and “Down” clues correspond to vertical words.
  • Word Length: While not always explicitly stated in the clues themselves, the grid implicitly tells you how many letters each answer has, helping you fit it in.
  • Intersections: The beauty of a crossword is that words intersect! A letter you fill in for an “Across” word will also be part of a “Down” word, and vice versa. This helps you figure out tougher words as more letters become known.
  • Daily Refresh: Just like its big brother, the full NYT Crossword, the Mini Crossword refreshes every 24 hours with a brand new puzzle. So, if you don’t get it today, there’s always a fresh challenge tomorrow!

Kohinoor, Tech Blog Writer focused on following the latest trends. I'm energised by exploring new frontiers, whether it's through travel, the next major tech breakthrough, or solving a tough puzzle game. I aim to make complex topics accessible and fun for every reader.

