“When pigs fly” NYT Mini Crossword Answers Today: January 6, 2026

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for January 6, 2026.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for January 6, 2026

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: When pigs fly — NEVER

6 Across: Courtroom excuse — ALIBI

7 Across: “That’s a _____!” (“Seems unlikely!”) — BIGIF

8 Across: Cash register compartment — TILL

9 Across: She, in French — ELLE

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Catch, as a crook — NAB

2 Down: Designation for prolific Yelp reviewers — ELITE

3 Down: Candlelight ____ (solemn observance) — VIGIL

4 Down: Online invoice — EBILL

5 Down: Piece of equipment in a Winter Olympics biathlon — RIFLE



Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for January 6, 2026

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This Mini had a confident, slightly punchy tone, with clues that rewarded decisiveness more than deep reconsideration. The grid opened up nicely once the first few entries were in place, and the crossings helped maintain a smooth rhythm throughout. It leaned into clarity rather than trickiness, making it feel brisk but not disposable. A solid, efficient solve that stayed engaging to the end. I would rate this puzzle 4 out of 5.

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

