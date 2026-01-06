Home » Puzzles » “When pigs fly” NYT Mini Crossword Answers Today: January 6, 2026

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for January 6, 2026.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for January 6, 2026

Across Answers: ➡️
  • 1 Across: When pigs fly — NEVER
  • 6 Across: Courtroom excuse — ALIBI
  • 7 Across: “That’s a _____!” (“Seems unlikely!”) — BIGIF
  • 8 Across: Cash register compartment TILL
  • 9 Across: She, in French — ELLE

Down Answers: ⬇️
  • 1 Down: Catch, as a crook — NAB
  • 2 Down: Designation for prolific Yelp reviewers — ELITE
  • 3 Down: Candlelight ____ (solemn observance) — VIGIL
  • 4 Down: Online invoice — EBILL
  • 5 Down: Piece of equipment in a Winter Olympics biathlon — RIFLE

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for January 6, 2026
What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This Mini had a confident, slightly punchy tone, with clues that rewarded decisiveness more than deep reconsideration. The grid opened up nicely once the first few entries were in place, and the crossings helped maintain a smooth rhythm throughout. It leaned into clarity rather than trickiness, making it feel brisk but not disposable. A solid, efficient solve that stayed engaging to the end. I would rate this puzzle 4 out of 5.

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!

  • The Goal: Fill in the grid with words that fit the clues, both Across and Down.
  • The Clues: You’ll have two sets of clues: “Across” clues correspond to horizontal words in the grid, and “Down” clues correspond to vertical words.
  • Word Length: While not always explicitly stated in the clues themselves, the grid implicitly tells you how many letters each answer has, helping you fit it in.
  • Intersections: The beauty of a crossword is that words intersect! A letter you fill in for an “Across” word will also be part of a “Down” word, and vice versa. This helps you figure out tougher words as more letters become known.
  • Daily Refresh: Just like its big brother, the full NYT Crossword, the Mini Crossword refreshes every 24 hours with a brand new puzzle. So, if you don’t get it today, there’s always a fresh challenge tomorrow!

Kohinoor_Profile_pic

Kohinoor, Tech Blog Writer focused on following the latest trends. I'm energised by exploring new frontiers, whether it's through travel, the next major tech breakthrough, or solving a tough puzzle game. I aim to make complex topics accessible and fun for every reader.

