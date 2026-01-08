Home » Puzzles » “Flavor of a purple lollipop” NYT Mini Crossword Answers Today: January 8, 2026

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for January 8, 2026.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for January 8, 2026

Across Answers: ➡️

Down Answers: ⬇️
  • 1 Down: Flavor of a purple lollipop — GRAPE
  • 2 Down: Greek letter I’s — IOTAS
  • 3 Down: Go to bat (for) — VOUCH
  • 4 Down: Award with Daytime and Primetime categories — EMMY
  • 5 Down: Erotic practice in “Fifty Shades of Grey,” for short — BDSM

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for January 8, 2026
What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This Mini had a crisp, purposeful feel, with clues that rewarded precise reading and clean logic. The grid progressed smoothly, and the crossings did a good job of confirming choices without removing all challenge. It felt slightly more thoughtful than a pure speed solve, but never bogged down or frustrating. Overall, it was an efficient and satisfying puzzle that stayed engaging throughout. I would rate this one 4 out of 5.

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!

  • The Goal: Fill in the grid with words that fit the clues, both Across and Down.
  • The Clues: You’ll have two sets of clues: “Across” clues correspond to horizontal words in the grid, and “Down” clues correspond to vertical words.
  • Word Length: While not always explicitly stated in the clues themselves, the grid implicitly tells you how many letters each answer has, helping you fit it in.
  • Intersections: The beauty of a crossword is that words intersect! A letter you fill in for an “Across” word will also be part of a “Down” word, and vice versa. This helps you figure out tougher words as more letters become known.
  • Daily Refresh: Just like its big brother, the full NYT Crossword, the Mini Crossword refreshes every 24 hours with a brand new puzzle. So, if you don’t get it today, there’s always a fresh challenge tomorrow!

Kohinoor, Tech Blog Writer focused on following the latest trends. I'm energised by exploring new frontiers, whether it's through travel, the next major tech breakthrough, or solving a tough puzzle game. I aim to make complex topics accessible and fun for every reader.

