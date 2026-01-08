“Flavor of a purple lollipop” NYT Mini Crossword Answers Today: January 8, 2026

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for January 8, 2026.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for January 8, 2026

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Flavor of a purple lollipop — GRAPE

2 Down: Greek letter I’s — IOTAS

3 Down: Go to bat (for) — VOUCH

4 Down: Award with Daytime and Primetime categories — EMMY

5 Down: Erotic practice in “Fifty Shades of Grey,” for short — BDSM



Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for January 8, 2026

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This Mini had a crisp, purposeful feel, with clues that rewarded precise reading and clean logic. The grid progressed smoothly, and the crossings did a good job of confirming choices without removing all challenge. It felt slightly more thoughtful than a pure speed solve, but never bogged down or frustrating. Overall, it was an efficient and satisfying puzzle that stayed engaging throughout. I would rate this one 4 out of 5.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other NYT puzzles :

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!