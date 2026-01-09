“Question in a late-night text” NYT Mini Crossword Answers Today: January 9, 2026

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for January 9, 2026.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for January 9, 2026

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Question in a late-night text — YOUUP

6 Across: Plentiful — AMPLE

7 Across: Saint ___ and Nevis (Caribbean nation) — KITTS

8 Across: Baby-bringing bird — STORK

9 Across: Take care of the tab — PAY

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Himalayan herbivores — YAKS

2 Down: Fail to include — OMIT

3 Down: “High five!” — UPTOP

4 Down: The “U” of UV rays — ULTRA

5 Down: Annoying to deal with — PESKY



Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for January 9, 2026

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This Mini felt contemporary and conversational, opening with a clue that mirrored how people actually communicate and immediately setting a relaxed tone. The puzzle sprinkled in light geography and science touches, balanced by everyday expressions that kept the solve approachable. There was a nice rhythm between casual language and straightforward definitions, making progress feel natural rather than forced. It leaned more toward clever familiarity than challenge, which suited the Mini format well. I would rate this puzzle 3 out of 5.

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

