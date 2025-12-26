NYT Spelling Bee Answers Today: December 26, 2025

Welcome, Spelling Bee enthusiasts! Another day, another hive of letters to conquer. Whether you’re aiming for Genius or striving for that elusive Queen Bee status, we’re here to help you get those gears turning. The New York Times Spelling Bee challenges you to find as many words as possible using a set of seven letters, always including the designated center letter. Remember, words must be at least four letters long, and letters can be used multiple times! Here are the answers for Today’s NYT Spelling Bee for December 26, 2025

Today’s NYT Spelling Bee Answers December 26, 2025

Today’s NYT Spelling Bee Panagram(s) The pangram for today’s NYT Spelling Bee is: ADJACENCY

Today’s NYT Spelling Bee 4 Letter Answers Acne, Cane, Cyan, Dean, Deny, Dyne, Jean, Naan, Nada, Nana, Need, Nene

Today’s NYT Spelling Bee 5 Letter Answers Candy, Caned, Canna, Canny, Dance, Dandy, Ended, Jenny, Nanny, Needy

Today’s NYT Spelling Bee 6 Letter Answers Addend, Cancan, Canned, Danced, Deaden, Ennead, Needed, Yenned

Today’s NYT Spelling Bee 7 Letter Answers Addenda, Cadence, Cayenne, Decency

Today’s NYT Spelling Bee 8 Letter Answers Deadened

Today’s NYT Spelling Bee 9 Letter Answers Adjacency, Decadence

This puzzle is a masterclass in utilizing a tricky “J” without making the grid feel impossible. The letter distribution favors “N” and “D” heavily, which allows for a rhythmic building of words through past-tense suffixes and repetitive syllables. While the center letter requires a bit of creative thinking, the surrounding vowels provide a generous safety net for finding the longer entries. It’s a balanced challenge that rewards players who recognize common linguistic roots while still throwing in a few botanical and scientific terms to keep experts on their toes. I’d rate this puzzle 4 out of 5.

How To Play NYT Spelling Bee

The New York Times Spelling Bee is an engaging daily word game that challenges your vocabulary and word-finding skills. Here’s a breakdown of how to play and maximize your score:

The Objective

Your goal is to create as many words as possible using a given set of seven letters. These letters are arranged in a honeycomb shape, known as the “hive.”

The Rules of the Hive

Use the Center Letter: Every single word you form must include the highlighted center letter of the hive. This is the most crucial rule!

Every single word you form of the hive. This is the most crucial rule! Minimum Length: Words must be at least four letters long .

Words must be at least . Letter Usage: You can use any of the seven provided letters, and you can reuse letters multiple times within a single word.

You can use any of the seven provided letters, and you can within a single word. Valid Words: The game only accepts common English words. It does not include obscure words, hyphenated words, or proper nouns. And yes, sorry, no cuss words are allowed!

Scoring and Ranks

As you find words, you’ll earn points and increase your rating:

Four-letter words are worth 1 point each.

are worth 1 point each. Longer words (five letters or more) earn 1 point per letter. For example, a five-letter word is worth 5 points, a six-letter word is worth 6 points, and so on.

(five letters or more) earn 1 point per letter. For example, a five-letter word is worth 5 points, a six-letter word is worth 6 points, and so on. Pangrams: Each puzzle is guaranteed to include at least one “pangram.” A pangram is a special word that uses all seven letters from the hive. These are worth their normal point value plus an additional 7 bonus points!

Your total score determines your rank, from “Beginner” all the way up to the coveted “Queen Bee” if you find every possible word in the puzzle.

