NYT Spelling Bee Answers Today: January 1, 2026

Welcome, Spelling Bee enthusiasts! Another day, another hive of letters to conquer. Whether you’re aiming for Genius or striving for that elusive Queen Bee status, we’re here to help you get those gears turning. The New York Times Spelling Bee challenges you to find as many words as possible using a set of seven letters, always including the designated center letter. Remember, words must be at least four letters long, and letters can be used multiple times! Here are the answers for Today’s NYT Spelling Bee for January 1, 2026
Today’s NYT Spelling Bee Answers January 1, 2026
Today’s NYT Spelling Bee Panagram(s)
The pangrams for today’s NYT Spelling Bee are: Analytic, Analytical, Analytically
Today’s NYT Spelling Bee 4 Letter Answers
Anal, Anti, Cant, Clan, Cyan, Lain, Lint, Naan, Nail, Nana, Tint, Tiny
Today’s NYT Spelling Bee 5 Letter Answers
Annal, Antic, Canal, Canna, Canny, Cynic, Inlay, Lanai, Linty, Nanny, Natal, Natty, Ninny, Taint, Tinct, Tinny, Titan
Today’s NYT Spelling Bee 6 Letter Answers
Anally, Attain, Cancan, Clinic, Incant, Intact, Litany, Natant, Niacin, Tannic, Tannin, Tinily
Today’s NYT Spelling Bee 7 Letter Answers
Cannily, Cantata, Cantina, Cynical, Inanity, Initial, Lantana, Nattily, Titanic
Today’s NYT Spelling Bee 8 Letter Answers
Clinical, Natality
Today’s NYT Spelling Bee 9 Letter Answers
Clinician, Cynically, Initially, Tactician
Today’s NYT Spelling Bee 10 Letter Answers
Clinically
Today’s NYT Spelling Bee 11 Letter Answers
Titanically
Today’s NYT Spelling Bee 12 Letter Answers
Analytically
Today’s puzzle offered a fascinating mix of scientific terminology and rhythmic, repetitive patterns. The letter set felt very balanced, allowing for a smooth flow between common four-letter foundations and much more complex, adverbial extensions. While the heavy presence of suffixes like “-ly” and “-ity” helped pad the word count, finding the various tiers of the pangram required a keen eye for how medical and mathematical roots intertwine. Overall, it was a rewarding grid that favored those with a strong grasp of both chemistry and everyday adjectives. I’d rate this puzzle 3 out of 5.
How To Play NYT Spelling Bee
The New York Times Spelling Bee is an engaging daily word game that challenges your vocabulary and word-finding skills. Here’s a breakdown of how to play and maximize your score:
The Objective
Your goal is to create as many words as possible using a given set of seven letters. These letters are arranged in a honeycomb shape, known as the “hive.”
The Rules of the Hive
- Use the Center Letter: Every single word you form must include the highlighted center letter of the hive. This is the most crucial rule!
- Minimum Length: Words must be at least four letters long.
- Letter Usage: You can use any of the seven provided letters, and you can reuse letters multiple times within a single word.
- Valid Words: The game only accepts common English words. It does not include obscure words, hyphenated words, or proper nouns. And yes, sorry, no cuss words are allowed!
Scoring and Ranks
As you find words, you’ll earn points and increase your rating:
- Four-letter words are worth 1 point each.
- Longer words (five letters or more) earn 1 point per letter. For example, a five-letter word is worth 5 points, a six-letter word is worth 6 points, and so on.
- Pangrams: Each puzzle is guaranteed to include at least one “pangram.” A pangram is a special word that uses all seven letters from the hive. These are worth their normal point value plus an additional 7 bonus points!
Your total score determines your rank, from “Beginner” all the way up to the coveted “Queen Bee” if you find every possible word in the puzzle.
Tips To Ace NYT Spelling Bee
- Reuse Letters: Remember, letters can be used multiple times within a single word (e.g., “COCOON”).
- Start with the Center Letter: Every word you make must include it. Build combinations around it first.
- Shuffle the Letters: Rearranging the letters often reveals new word possibilities.
- Look for Prefixes & Suffixes: Common beginnings (e.g., “UN-“, “RE-“) and endings (e.g., “-ING”, “-ED”) can help you find more words.
- Target Short Words First: Four and five-letter words are quick points and boost your score early.
- Think in Categories: If you’re stuck, consider types of words like verbs, nouns, or adjectives.
- Find the Pangram: Actively search for the word that uses all seven letters; it’s worth bonus points!
- Take a Break: Stepping away and returning with fresh eyes can help you spot words you missed.