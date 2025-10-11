NYT Strands is the new obsession for word puzzle lovers. This game is a captivating hunt for a secret theme hidden in a chaotic grid. If today’s puzzle has you stumped, don’t worry—we’ve got the clues and answers you need to solve the mystery. Here is “Follow suit”. “Today’s NYT Strands #588 Hints and Answers for October 12, 2025

“Follow suit” NYT Strands #588 Hints for October 12, 2025

Here are today’s NYT Strands hints for you.

Today’s NYT Strand’s theme is: “Follow suit”

While many words may reveal themselves to you, the game’s objective is to find words related to the day’s theme.

Click here to reveal hints for today’s NYT Strands Strands hint No. 1: These are all types of popular card games. Strands hint No. 2: The goal in these games involves winning specific rounds of cards. Strands hint No. 3: WI, BR, EU, HE, SP, PI

You don’t need another hint for today’s Strands puzzle.

Today’s NYT Strands #588 Answer for October 12, 2025

Click here to reveal all the words plus the spangram word. Spangram word – TRICKTAKING

– TRICKTAKING Remaining words: Wist, Bridge, Euchre, Hearts, Spades, Pinochle

Today’s Strands was a winner for fans of classic card nights! The Spangram immediately lays out the precise category of the games in question. All the remaining terms are highly recognizable titles that fall into this specific, well-defined genre of card play. It’s a clean and satisfying puzzle that requires recognizing the shared objective among these popular pastimes.

Click here to reveal today’s NYT Strands puzzle image.



How did you like today’s NYT Strands puzzle? Easy, hard, or meh?

NYT Strands Rules

NYT Strands is a word game that is played on a 6×8 letter grid containing seemingly random letters. Each letter must be used in some way so that when all the words have been found, the board is full, leaving no letter unused.

Each puzzle has a theme, but you don’t know what the theme is. A hint is provided at the start of the game. You must guess all the common theme-related words that have something in common, leading to the Spangram.

Spangram is a special challenge word or base of the theme. All the words, when solved, are denoted in blue except the Spangram, which is denoted in yellow when guessed correctly and touches two ends of the board, side to side or top to bottom. Spangram denotes what’s common between all the other words on the board.

Note: Players can find non-theme words to earn hints. Every 3 non-theme words will unlock a hint.