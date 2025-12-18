NYT Strands #656 Hints and Answers Today: December 19, 2025

NYT Strands is the new obsession for word puzzle lovers. This game is a captivating hunt for a secret theme hidden in a chaotic grid. If today’s puzzle has you stumped, don’t worry—we’ve got the clues and answers you need to solve the mystery. Here is “On the chopping block” “Today’s NYT Strands #656 Hints and Answers for December 19, 2025

“On the chopping block” NYT Strands #656 Hints for December 19, 2025

Here are today’s NYT Strands hints for you.

Today’s NYT Strand’s theme is: “On the chopping block“

While many words may reveal themselves to you, the game’s objective is to find words related to the day’s theme.

Click here to reveal hints for today’s NYT Strands

Strands hint No. 1: Every word represents a specific technique used to prep ingredients in a kitchen.

Strands hint No. 3: MA, JU, CU, SL, MI, CH, DI

You don’t need another hint for today’s Strands puzzle.

Today’s NYT Strands #656 Answer for December 19, 2025

Spangram word – MAKINGTHECUT

Remaining words: Julienne, Cube, Slice, Mince, Chiffonade, Dice

Today’s Strands was a sharp test of culinary knowledge that really forced me to visualize my time at the cutting board. Identifying the Spangram early on provided a great “aha!” moment, as it perfectly bridges the gap between a common idiom and the physical actions described by the other words. I found that the longer, more technical terms provided a satisfying challenge to trace through the grid, while the shorter, more common actions acted as quick wins to clear up the remaining space. It’s a very cohesive puzzle that makes you feel like a pro chef once all the pieces fall into place. I’d rate it 4 out of 5.

Today's NYT Strands puzzle image.

How did you like today’s NYT Strands puzzle? Easy, hard, or meh?

You can also check out today’s answers for other NYT puzzles :

NYT Strands Rules

NYT Strands is a word game that is played on a 6×8 letter grid containing seemingly random letters. Each letter must be used in some way so that when all the words have been found, the board is full, leaving no letter unused.

Each puzzle has a theme, but you don’t know what the theme is. A hint is provided at the start of the game. You must guess all the common theme-related words that have something in common, leading to the Spangram.

Spangram is a special challenge word or base of the theme. All the words, when solved, are denoted in blue except the Spangram, which is denoted in yellow when guessed correctly and touches two ends of the board, side to side or top to bottom. Spangram denotes what’s common between all the other words on the board.

Note: Players can find non-theme words to earn hints. Every 3 non-theme words will unlock a hint.