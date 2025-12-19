“All the trimmings” NYT Strands #657 Hints and Answers Today: December 20, 2025

NYT Strands is the new obsession for word puzzle lovers. This game is a captivating hunt for a secret theme hidden in a chaotic grid. If today’s puzzle has you stumped, don’t worry—we’ve got the clues and answers you need to solve the mystery. Here is “All the trimmings” “Today’s NYT Strands #657 Hints and Answers for December 20, 2025

“All the trimmings” NYT Strands #657 Hints for December 20, 2025

Here are today’s NYT Strands hints for you.

Today’s NYT Strand’s theme is: “All the trimmings“

While many words may reveal themselves to you, the game’s objective is to find words related to the day’s theme.

Strands hint No. 1: Look for the iconic items used to dress up a festive evergreen in the living room.

Focus on both the shimmering textures and the symbolic figures perched at the very top. Strands hint No. 3: CH, OR, ST, LI, RI, AN, TI

You don’t need another hint for today’s Strands puzzle.

Today’s NYT Strands #657 Answer for December 20, 2025

Remaining words: Ornament, Star, Lights, Ribbon, Angel, Tinsel

Today’s Strands was a nostalgic trip through holiday traditions that felt cozy and intuitive. The layout was clever; I found that the shorter, shimmering words acted as “tinsel” themselves, weaving between the larger, more foundational pieces of the theme. While the spangram is quite long and anchors the center of the grid beautifully, finding the smaller decorative elements required a bit of a “twinkle” in the eye to spot the diagonal connections. It’s a classic theme that manages to feel fresh because of how those specific textures and shapes are hidden in plain sight. I’d rate it 3 out of 5.

How did you like today’s NYT Strands puzzle? Easy, hard, or meh?

NYT Strands Rules

NYT Strands is a word game that is played on a 6×8 letter grid containing seemingly random letters. Each letter must be used in some way so that when all the words have been found, the board is full, leaving no letter unused.

Each puzzle has a theme, but you don’t know what the theme is. A hint is provided at the start of the game. You must guess all the common theme-related words that have something in common, leading to the Spangram.

Spangram is a special challenge word or base of the theme. All the words, when solved, are denoted in blue except the Spangram, which is denoted in yellow when guessed correctly and touches two ends of the board, side to side or top to bottom. Spangram denotes what’s common between all the other words on the board.

Note: Players can find non-theme words to earn hints. Every 3 non-theme words will unlock a hint.