“Big bad wolf” NYT Strands #658 Hints, Answers Today: December 21, 2025

NYT Strands is the new obsession for word puzzle lovers. This game is a captivating hunt for a secret theme hidden in a chaotic grid. If today’s puzzle has you stumped, don’t worry—we’ve got the clues and answers you need to solve the mystery. Here is “Big bad wolf” “Today’s NYT Strands #658 Hints and Answers for December 21, 2025

“Big bad wolf” NYT Strands #658 Hints for December 21, 2025

Here are today’s NYT Strands hints for you.

Today’s NYT Strand’s theme is: “Big bad wolf“

While many words may reveal themselves to you, the game’s objective is to find words related to the day’s theme.

Click here to reveal hints for today’s NYT Strands

Strands hint No. 1: Think of the different building materials used by three famous siblings to secure their homes.

Strands hint No. 2: Focus on the aggressive actions taken by a persistent, furry antagonist trying to get inside.

Strands hint No. 3: HU, PU, ST, BL, DO, BR, ST

You don’t need another hint for today’s Strands puzzle.

Today’s NYT Strands #658 Answer for December 21, 2025

Click here to reveal all the words plus the spangram word. Spangram word – THREELITTLEPIGS

Remaining words: Huff, Puff, Sticks, Blow, Down, Bricks, Straw

Today’s Strands was a nostalgic trip down memory lane that felt very cohesive from start to finish. Finding the Spangram early really helps unlock the rest of the board, as the theme is one of the most recognizable fables in history. I found the layout particularly clever, as the action-oriented verbs are tucked away just as neatly as the nouns representing the building supplies. It’s a “solid” puzzle that doesn’t “blow away” too easily, but once you find that first construction material, the rest of the narrative falls right into place. I’d rate it 4 out of 5.

Click here to reveal today’s NYT Strands puzzle image.

How did you like today’s NYT Strands puzzle? Easy, hard, or meh?

NYT Strands Rules

NYT Strands is a word game that is played on a 6×8 letter grid containing seemingly random letters. Each letter must be used in some way so that when all the words have been found, the board is full, leaving no letter unused.

Each puzzle has a theme, but you don’t know what the theme is. A hint is provided at the start of the game. You must guess all the common theme-related words that have something in common, leading to the Spangram.

Spangram is a special challenge word or base of the theme. All the words, when solved, are denoted in blue except the Spangram, which is denoted in yellow when guessed correctly and touches two ends of the board, side to side or top to bottom. Spangram denotes what’s common between all the other words on the board.

Note: Players can find non-theme words to earn hints. Every 3 non-theme words will unlock a hint.