“Pass it along” NYT Strands #659 Hints, Answers Today: December 22, 2025

NYT Strands is the new obsession for word puzzle lovers. This game is a captivating hunt for a secret theme hidden in a chaotic grid. If today’s puzzle has you stumped, don’t worry—we’ve got the clues and answers you need to solve the mystery. Here is “Pass it along” “Today’s NYT Strands #659 Hints and Answers for December 22, 2025

“Pass it along” NYT Strands #659 Hints for December 22, 2025

Here are today’s NYT Strands hints for you.

Today’s NYT Strand’s theme is: “Pass it along“

While many words may reveal themselves to you, the game’s objective is to find words related to the day’s theme.

Click here to reveal hints for today’s NYT Strands

Strands hint No. 1: Every item on this list is a common physical object that someone might give away… for the second time.

Every item on this list is a common physical object that someone might give away… for the second time. Strands hint No. 2: The list covers a broad range of categories including literature, tech, home fragrance, and wearable accessories.

The list covers a broad range of categories including literature, tech, home fragrance, and wearable accessories. Strands hint No. 3: RE, BO, GA, CA, WI, SC, LO, EA

You don’t need another hint for today’s Strands puzzle.

Today’s NYT Strands #659 Answer for December 22, 2025

Click here to reveal all the words plus the spangram word. Spangram word – REGIFTING

Remaining words: Book, Gadget, Candle, Wine, Scard, Lotion, Earrings

Today’s Strands was a clever nod to that awkward post-holiday cycle we all know too well. It really captured the essence of those “generic but nice” items that tend to circulate through social circles more than once. The Spangram was particularly satisfying to find because it perfectly tied together a variety of objects that, on their own, might have seemed like a random assortment of department store finds. Finding the path for some of the longer words required a bit of mental gymnastics, but once the theme clicked, the board cleared up in a very rewarding way. It’s a cheeky theme that definitely made me smile as I connected the dots. I’d rate it 4 out of 5.

Click here to reveal today’s NYT Strands puzzle image.

How did you like today’s NYT Strands puzzle? Easy, hard, or meh?

You can also check out today’s answers for other NYT puzzles :

NYT Strands Rules

NYT Strands is a word game that is played on a 6×8 letter grid containing seemingly random letters. Each letter must be used in some way so that when all the words have been found, the board is full, leaving no letter unused.

Each puzzle has a theme, but you don’t know what the theme is. A hint is provided at the start of the game. You must guess all the common theme-related words that have something in common, leading to the Spangram.

Spangram is a special challenge word or base of the theme. All the words, when solved, are denoted in blue except the Spangram, which is denoted in yellow when guessed correctly and touches two ends of the board, side to side or top to bottom. Spangram denotes what’s common between all the other words on the board.

Note: Players can find non-theme words to earn hints. Every 3 non-theme words will unlock a hint.