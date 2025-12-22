“Br-r-r-r-r!” NYT Strands #660 Hints, Answers Today: December 23, 2025

NYT Strands is the new obsession for word puzzle lovers. This game is a captivating hunt for a secret theme hidden in a chaotic grid. If today’s puzzle has you stumped, don’t worry—we’ve got the clues and answers you need to solve the mystery. Here is “Br-r-r-r-r!” “Today’s NYT Strands #660 Hints and Answers for December 23, 2025

“Br-r-r-r-r!” NYT Strands #660 Hints for December 23, 2025

Here are today’s NYT Strands hints for you.

Today’s NYT Strand’s theme is: “Br-r-r-r-r!“

While many words may reveal themselves to you, the game’s objective is to find words related to the day’s theme.

Click here to reveal hints for today’s NYT Strands

Strands hint No. 1: Check your thermostat; these words describe a significant drop in temperature.

Strands hint No. 2: The words range from a light autumn breeze to the absolute zero of the arctic.

Strands hint No. 3: CH, PO, CO, GL, FR, CO, FR

You don’t need another hint for today’s Strands puzzle.

Today’s NYT Strands #660 Answer for December 23, 2025

Click here to reveal all the words plus the spangram word. Spangram word – NOTSOHOT

Remaining words: Chilly, Polar, Cold, Glacial, Freezing, Cool, Frigid

Today’s Strands really captures a specific, biting atmosphere that forced me to think about the different scales of intensity within a single category. Finding the Spangram was key here, as it playfully negates the very essence of the surrounding words, creating a clever “opposites” dynamic within the theme itself. I found that the longer, more scientific terms were tucked away in the corners, while the shorter, everyday descriptions anchored the center of the board. It’s a crisp, cohesive puzzle that doesn’t leave you out in the rain, but it definitely keeps things brisk!. I’d rate it 3.5 out of 5.

Click here to reveal today’s NYT Strands puzzle image.

How did you like today’s NYT Strands puzzle? Easy, hard, or meh?

You can also check out today’s answers for other NYT puzzles :

NYT Strands Rules

NYT Strands is a word game that is played on a 6×8 letter grid containing seemingly random letters. Each letter must be used in some way so that when all the words have been found, the board is full, leaving no letter unused.

Each puzzle has a theme, but you don’t know what the theme is. A hint is provided at the start of the game. You must guess all the common theme-related words that have something in common, leading to the Spangram.

Spangram is a special challenge word or base of the theme. All the words, when solved, are denoted in blue except the Spangram, which is denoted in yellow when guessed correctly and touches two ends of the board, side to side or top to bottom. Spangram denotes what’s common between all the other words on the board.

Note: Players can find non-theme words to earn hints. Every 3 non-theme words will unlock a hint.