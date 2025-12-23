“Gather around” NYT Strands #661 Hints, Answers Today: December 24, 2025

NYT Strands is the new obsession for word puzzle lovers. This game is a captivating hunt for a secret theme hidden in a chaotic grid. If today’s puzzle has you stumped, don’t worry—we’ve got the clues and answers you need to solve the mystery. Here is “Gather around” “Today’s NYT Strands #661 Hints and Answers for December 24, 2025

Today’s NYT Strand’s theme is: “Gather around“

Strands hint No. 1: Focus on words that describe the ultimate physical and emotional comfort of a well-loved home.

Look for adjectives that emphasize texture, temperature, and a lack of stress. Strands hint No. 3: SN, CO, HO, WA, SO, CO, RE, PL

Today's NYT Strands #661 Answer for December 24, 2025

Spangram word – SNUGASABUG

Remaining words: Comfy, Homey, Warm, Soft, Cozy, Relaxing, Pleasant

Today’s Strands felt like a warm embrace on a cold morning. The grid layout was particularly clever, as it allowed the longer, more evocative words to wrap around the edges while the shorter, punchier descriptors filled in the gaps. I found that the Spangram acted as a perfect anchor, stretching across the board to connect the different sensations of tranquility and ease. It wasn’t a particularly punishing puzzle in terms of complexity, but it was incredibly satisfying to solve because the vocabulary is so universally positive and soothing. It’s a great example of how a theme can be simple yet deeply resonant. I’d rate it 3 out of 5.

NYT Strands Rules

NYT Strands is a word game that is played on a 6×8 letter grid containing seemingly random letters. Each letter must be used in some way so that when all the words have been found, the board is full, leaving no letter unused.

Each puzzle has a theme, but you don’t know what the theme is. A hint is provided at the start of the game. You must guess all the common theme-related words that have something in common, leading to the Spangram.

Spangram is a special challenge word or base of the theme. All the words, when solved, are denoted in blue except the Spangram, which is denoted in yellow when guessed correctly and touches two ends of the board, side to side or top to bottom. Spangram denotes what’s common between all the other words on the board.

Note: Players can find non-theme words to earn hints. Every 3 non-theme words will unlock a hint.