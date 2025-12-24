“Caroler’s count” NYT Strands #662 Hints, Answers Today: December 25, 2025

NYT Strands is the new obsession for word puzzle lovers. This game is a captivating hunt for a secret theme hidden in a chaotic grid. If today’s puzzle has you stumped, don’t worry—we’ve got the clues and answers you need to solve the mystery. Here is “Caroler’s count” “Today’s NYT Strands #662 Hints and Answers for December 25, 2025

“Caroler’s count” NYT Strands #662 Hints for December 25, 2025

Here are today’s NYT Strands hints for you.

Today’s NYT Strand’s theme is: “Caroler’s count“

While many words may reveal themselves to you, the game’s objective is to find words related to the day’s theme.

Strands hint No. 1: Every word in today’s puzzle is a gift found in a legendary cumulative holiday carol.

You don’t need another hint for today’s Strands puzzle.

Today’s NYT Strands #662 Answer for December 25, 2025

Spangram word – CHRISTMASDAYS

Remaining words: Drummers, Maids, Ladies, Lords, Swans, Pipers

Today’s Strands felt like a rhythmic stroll through a seasonal classic that almost everyone knows by heart. Finding the Spangram was a “eureka” moment that perfectly anchored the board, though some of the plural endings required a bit of careful tracing to ensure they connected properly. It’s a wonderfully festive challenge that really captures the spirit of the time of year, making it nearly impossible not to count along as you scan for those noble figures and performers. I’d rate it 4 out of 5.

How did you like today’s NYT Strands puzzle? Easy, hard, or meh?

NYT Strands Rules

NYT Strands is a word game that is played on a 6×8 letter grid containing seemingly random letters. Each letter must be used in some way so that when all the words have been found, the board is full, leaving no letter unused.

Each puzzle has a theme, but you don’t know what the theme is. A hint is provided at the start of the game. You must guess all the common theme-related words that have something in common, leading to the Spangram.

Spangram is a special challenge word or base of the theme. All the words, when solved, are denoted in blue except the Spangram, which is denoted in yellow when guessed correctly and touches two ends of the board, side to side or top to bottom. Spangram denotes what’s common between all the other words on the board.

Note: Players can find non-theme words to earn hints. Every 3 non-theme words will unlock a hint.