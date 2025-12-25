“Please hold” NYT Strands #663 Hints, Answers Today: December 26, 2025

NYT Strands is the new obsession for word puzzle lovers. This game is a captivating hunt for a secret theme hidden in a chaotic grid. If today’s puzzle has you stumped, don’t worry—we’ve got the clues and answers you need to solve the mystery. Here is “Please hold” “Today’s NYT Strands #663 Hints and Answers for December 26, 2025

“Please hold” NYT Strands #663 Hints for December 26, 2025

Here are today’s NYT Strands hints for you.

Today’s NYT Strand’s theme is: “Please hold“

While many words may reveal themselves to you, the game’s objective is to find words related to the day’s theme.

Strands hint No. 1:

Strands hint No. 1: Focus on the specific holiday celebrated the day after Christmas.

Strands hint No. 2: The puzzle plays with the literal and figurative meanings of the Spangram.

The puzzle plays with the literal and figurative meanings of the Spangram. Strands hint No. 3: BO, MA, SH, LU, GI, TA, TO, BA, PI

You don’t need another hint for today’s Strands puzzle.

Today’s NYT Strands #663 Answer for December 26, 2025

Spangram word – BOXINGDAY

Remaining words: Match, Shoe, Lunch, Gift, Tackle, Tool, Ballot, Pizza

Today’s Strands was a delightful exercise in word association that felt perfect for the holiday season. The Spangram provided a solid anchor, but the real challenge was shifting gears from the literal holiday to the common compound phrases associated with each item. It required a bit of lateral thinking to realize that these weren’t just random objects, but specific items that share a common “container” theme. The grid felt tight and rewarding, making for a satisfying solve that really captured the spirit of the calendar while keeping the brain sharp. I’d rate it 3 out of 5.



How did you like today’s NYT Strands puzzle? Easy, hard, or meh?

NYT Strands Rules

NYT Strands is a word game that is played on a 6×8 letter grid containing seemingly random letters. Each letter must be used in some way so that when all the words have been found, the board is full, leaving no letter unused.

Each puzzle has a theme, but you don’t know what the theme is. A hint is provided at the start of the game. You must guess all the common theme-related words that have something in common, leading to the Spangram.

Spangram is a special challenge word or base of the theme. All the words, when solved, are denoted in blue except the Spangram, which is denoted in yellow when guessed correctly and touches two ends of the board, side to side or top to bottom. Spangram denotes what’s common between all the other words on the board.

Note: Players can find non-theme words to earn hints. Every 3 non-theme words will unlock a hint.