"If you ask me..." NYT Strands #664 Hints, Answers Today: December 27, 2025

NYT Strands is the new obsession for word puzzle lovers. This game is a captivating hunt for a secret theme hidden in a chaotic grid. If today’s puzzle has you stumped, don’t worry—we’ve got the clues and answers you need to solve the mystery. Here is “If you ask me…” “Today’s NYT Strands #664 Hints and Answers for December 27, 2025

“If you ask me…” NYT Strands #664 Hints for December 27, 2025

Here are today’s NYT Strands hints for you.

Today’s NYT Strand’s theme is: “If you ask me…“

While many words may reveal themselves to you, the game’s objective is to find words related to the day’s theme.

Strands hint No. 1: These words all describe the unique lens through which an individual sees a situation.

Strands hint No. 3: MY, OP, PE, TA, VI, OU

You don’t need another hint for today’s Strands puzzle.

Today’s NYT Strands #664 Answer for December 27, 2025

Remaining words: Opinion, Perspective, Take, Viewpoint, Outlook

Today’s Strands felt like a thoughtful dive into the marketplace of ideas. It was satisfying to see how the board used a mix of longer, more formal terms and shorter, punchier language to cover a single concept from various angles. The spangram was particularly clever; it tied the whole set together with a common idiom that perfectly encapsulated the “point” of the other words. I found the layout to be quite intuitive once I spotted that first long diagonal, making the rest of the board fall into place like a well-argued editorial. I’d rate it 3 out of 5.

How did you like today’s NYT Strands puzzle? Easy, hard, or meh?

NYT Strands Rules

NYT Strands is a word game that is played on a 6×8 letter grid containing seemingly random letters. Each letter must be used in some way so that when all the words have been found, the board is full, leaving no letter unused.

Each puzzle has a theme, but you don’t know what the theme is. A hint is provided at the start of the game. You must guess all the common theme-related words that have something in common, leading to the Spangram.

Spangram is a special challenge word or base of the theme. All the words, when solved, are denoted in blue except the Spangram, which is denoted in yellow when guessed correctly and touches two ends of the board, side to side or top to bottom. Spangram denotes what’s common between all the other words on the board.

Note: Players can find non-theme words to earn hints. Every 3 non-theme words will unlock a hint.