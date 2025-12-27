“Load up on tissues” NYT Strands #665 Hints, Answers Today: December 28, 2025

NYT Strands is the new obsession for word puzzle lovers. This game is a captivating hunt for a secret theme hidden in a chaotic grid. If today’s puzzle has you stumped, don’t worry—we’ve got the clues and answers you need to solve the mystery. Here is “Load up on tissues” “Today’s NYT Strands #665 Hints and Answers for December 28, 2025

“Load up on tissues” NYT Strands #665 Hints for December 28, 2025

Here are today’s NYT Strands hints for you.

Today’s NYT Strand’s theme is: “Load up on tissues“

While many words may reveal themselves to you, the game’s objective is to find words related to the day’s theme.

Strands hint No. 1: Grab some tissues and a hot tea, because this board is focused on respiratory congestion.

Strands hint No. 2: These are the involuntary sounds and physical reactions your body makes when you're feeling under the weather.

Strands hint No. 3: CO, SN, SN, HA, DR, SN, CO, WH

Today’s NYT Strands #665 Answer for December 28, 2025

Remaining words: Sniffle, Snort, Hack, Drip, Sneeze, Cough, Wheeze

Today’s Strands was a bit of a noisy affair! It perfectly captured that feeling of being stuck in bed during the winter months when every breath seems to come with its own involuntary soundtrack. Finding the spangram early really helps tie the various physical reactions together, though a few of the shorter, more guttural words took a moment to spot amidst the letter soup. It’s a highly relatable, if slightly germ-filled, challenge that definitely makes you want to reach for a bottle of hand sanitizer once you’ve cleared the board. I’d rate it 4 out of 5.

How did you like today’s NYT Strands puzzle? Easy, hard, or meh?

You can also check out today’s answers for other NYT puzzles :

NYT Strands Rules

NYT Strands is a word game that is played on a 6×8 letter grid containing seemingly random letters. Each letter must be used in some way so that when all the words have been found, the board is full, leaving no letter unused.

Each puzzle has a theme, but you don’t know what the theme is. A hint is provided at the start of the game. You must guess all the common theme-related words that have something in common, leading to the Spangram.

Spangram is a special challenge word or base of the theme. All the words, when solved, are denoted in blue except the Spangram, which is denoted in yellow when guessed correctly and touches two ends of the board, side to side or top to bottom. Spangram denotes what’s common between all the other words on the board.

Note: Players can find non-theme words to earn hints. Every 3 non-theme words will unlock a hint.