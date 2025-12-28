“Are you putting me on?” NYT Strands #666 Hints, Answers Today: December 29, 2025

NYT Strands is the new obsession for word puzzle lovers. This game is a captivating hunt for a secret theme hidden in a chaotic grid. If today’s puzzle has you stumped, don’t worry—we’ve got the clues and answers you need to solve the mystery. Here is “Are you putting me on?” “Today’s NYT Strands #666 Hints and Answers for December 29, 2025

“Are you putting me on?” NYT Strands #666 Hints for December 29, 2025

Here are today’s NYT Strands hints for you.

Today’s NYT Strand’s theme is: “Are you putting me on?“

While many words may reveal themselves to you, the game’s objective is to find words related to the day’s theme.

Strands hint No. 1: Focus on the individual components required to assemble a formal, high-end outfit.

Strands hint No. 2: Look for items you would typically find hanging in a professional wardrobe or a tailor's shop.

Strands hint No. 3: SH, BE, CU, JA, TR, VE

You don’t need another hint for today’s Strands puzzle.

Today’s NYT Strands #666 Answer for December 29, 2025

Spangram word – SUITYOURSELF

Remaining words: Shirt, Belt, Cufflinks, Jacket, Trousers, Vest

Today’s Strands was an exercise in sartorial elegance. I found that the grid flowed quite logically once I spotted the central theme, though a couple of the smaller accessories were tucked away in the corners more cleverly than I expected. The layout really makes you think about the “layers” of the puzzle, much like the layers of the outfit itself. It’s a very cohesive set of words that rewards players who can visualize a finished look from head to toe. I’d rate it 4 out of 5.

How did you like today’s NYT Strands puzzle? Easy, hard, or meh?

NYT Strands Rules

NYT Strands is a word game that is played on a 6×8 letter grid containing seemingly random letters. Each letter must be used in some way so that when all the words have been found, the board is full, leaving no letter unused.

Each puzzle has a theme, but you don’t know what the theme is. A hint is provided at the start of the game. You must guess all the common theme-related words that have something in common, leading to the Spangram.

Spangram is a special challenge word or base of the theme. All the words, when solved, are denoted in blue except the Spangram, which is denoted in yellow when guessed correctly and touches two ends of the board, side to side or top to bottom. Spangram denotes what’s common between all the other words on the board.

Note: Players can find non-theme words to earn hints. Every 3 non-theme words will unlock a hint.