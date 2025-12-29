“2025 Top Twenty” NYT Strands #667 Hints, Answers Today: December 30, 2025

NYT Strands is the new obsession for word puzzle lovers. This game is a captivating hunt for a secret theme hidden in a chaotic grid. If today’s puzzle has you stumped, don’t worry—we’ve got the clues and answers you need to solve the mystery. Here is “2025 Top Twenty” “Today’s NYT Strands #667 Hints and Answers for December 30, 2025

“2025 Top Twenty” NYT Strands #667 Hints for December 30, 2025

Here are today’s NYT Strands hints for you.

Today’s NYT Strand’s theme is: “2025 Top Twenty“

While many words may reveal themselves to you, the game’s objective is to find words related to the day’s theme.

Click here to reveal hints for today’s NYT Strands

Strands hint No. 1: Turn up the volume and look for titles that topped the charts.

Turn up the volume and look for titles that topped the charts. Strands hint No. 2: Every word on the board is a track you might find on a “Greatest Hits” compilation.

Every word on the board is a track you might find on a “Greatest Hits” compilation. Strands hint No. 3: HI, MA, OR, AB, DA, GO

You don’t need another hint for today’s Strands puzzle.

Today’s NYT Strands #667 Answer for December 30, 2025

Click here to reveal all the words plus the spangram word. Spangram word – HITSONGS

Remaining words: Manchild, Ordinary, Abracadabra, Daisies, Golden

Today’s Strands felt like a nostalgic trip through a jukebox, requiring a bit of an ear for melody to really see the connections. At first glance, the board looked like a random assortment of nouns and adjectives, but once the central theme clicked, the rhythm of the puzzle became much clearer. I found myself humming a few tunes while hunting for the letters, and while one or two of the titles were a bit “magical” to find, the overall flow was incredibly satisfying for any music lover. It’s a great example of how a simple concept can tie together seemingly unrelated terms into one cohesive, chart-topping experience. I’d rate it 3.5 out of 5.

Click here to reveal today’s NYT Strands puzzle image.

How did you like today’s NYT Strands puzzle? Easy, hard, or meh?

You can also check out today’s answers for other NYT puzzles :

NYT Strands Rules

NYT Strands is a word game that is played on a 6×8 letter grid containing seemingly random letters. Each letter must be used in some way so that when all the words have been found, the board is full, leaving no letter unused.

Each puzzle has a theme, but you don’t know what the theme is. A hint is provided at the start of the game. You must guess all the common theme-related words that have something in common, leading to the Spangram.

Spangram is a special challenge word or base of the theme. All the words, when solved, are denoted in blue except the Spangram, which is denoted in yellow when guessed correctly and touches two ends of the board, side to side or top to bottom. Spangram denotes what’s common between all the other words on the board.

Note: Players can find non-theme words to earn hints. Every 3 non-theme words will unlock a hint.