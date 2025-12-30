"One good turn deserves..." NYT Strands #668 Hints, Answers Today: December 31, 2025

NYT Strands is the new obsession for word puzzle lovers. This game is a captivating hunt for a secret theme hidden in a chaotic grid. If today’s puzzle has you stumped, don’t worry—we’ve got the clues and answers you need to solve the mystery. Here is “One good turn deserves another.” Today’s NYT Strands #668 Hints and Answers for December 31, 2025

“One good turn deserves another” NYT Strands #668 Hints for December 31, 2025

Here are today’s NYT Strands hints for you.

Today’s NYT Strand’s theme is: “One good turn deserves another“

While many words may reveal themselves to you, the game’s objective is to find words related to the day’s theme.

Strands hint No. 1: These words all describe different ways an object or person can move in a circular fashion.

Strands hint No. 3: RO, CI, WH, OR, SP, RO, PI

You don’t need another hint for today’s Strands puzzle.

Today’s NYT Strands #668 Answer for December 31, 2025

Remaining words: Circle, Whirl, Orbit, Spin, Rotate, Pirouette

Today’s Strands was a real head-spinner that captured the elegance of constant motion. The mix of scientific and artistic terms made the grid feel dynamic, requiring you to think about how things move both in the stars and on the dance floor. It wasn’t overly complex, but the way the letters coiled around each other perfectly mirrored the dizzying theme, making for a very cohesive and satisfying solve. I’d rate it 3.5 out of 5.

How did you like today’s NYT Strands puzzle? Easy, hard, or meh?

NYT Strands Rules

NYT Strands is a word game that is played on a 6×8 letter grid containing seemingly random letters. Each letter must be used in some way so that when all the words have been found, the board is full, leaving no letter unused.

Each puzzle has a theme, but you don’t know what the theme is. A hint is provided at the start of the game. You must guess all the common theme-related words that have something in common, leading to the Spangram.

Spangram is a special challenge word or base of the theme. All the words, when solved, are denoted in blue except the Spangram, which is denoted in yellow when guessed correctly and touches two ends of the board, side to side or top to bottom. Spangram denotes what’s common between all the other words on the board.

Note: Players can find non-theme words to earn hints. Every 3 non-theme words will unlock a hint.