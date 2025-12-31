“Not your average joe” NYT Strands #669 Hints, Answers Today: January 1, 2026

NYT Strands is the new obsession for word puzzle lovers. This game is a captivating hunt for a secret theme hidden in a chaotic grid. If today’s puzzle has you stumped, don’t worry—we’ve got the clues and answers you need to solve the mystery. Here is “Not your average joe.” Today’s NYT Strands #669 Hints and Answers for January 1, 2026

“Not your average joe” NYT Strands #669 Hints for January 1, 2026

Here are today’s NYT Strands hints for you.

Today’s NYT Strand’s theme is: “Not your average joe“

While many words may reveal themselves to you, the game’s objective is to find words related to the day’s theme.

Strands hint No. 1: These terms are all descriptors used to define the complex profile of a specific roasted beverage.

Strands hint No. 2: Look for adjectives that a barista or a connoisseur would use to describe the quality of a brew.

Strands hint No. 3: CO, BO, NU, BI, ST, AR, SM, VE

You don’t need another hint for today’s Strands puzzle.

Today’s NYT Strands #669 Answer for January 1, 2026

Spangram word – COFFEE

Remaining words: Bold, Nutty, Bitter, Strong, Aromatic, Smooth, Velvety

Today’s Strands was a sensory delight that really wakes up the brain. The layout was clever, hiding several longer adjectives that describe the distinct character of a beloved beverage category. I found that identifying the textures first made the flavor-based words much easier to spot across the grid. It felt like a sophisticated tasting session, moving from the sharp and intense notes to the more refined, tactile sensations. Overall, it was a well-balanced puzzle that didn’t leave a bad taste in my mouth, providing just the right amount of challenge for a morning solve. I’d rate it 4 out of 5.

How did you like today’s NYT Strands puzzle? Easy, hard, or meh?

NYT Strands Rules

NYT Strands is a word game that is played on a 6×8 letter grid containing seemingly random letters. Each letter must be used in some way so that when all the words have been found, the board is full, leaving no letter unused.

Each puzzle has a theme, but you don’t know what the theme is. A hint is provided at the start of the game. You must guess all the common theme-related words that have something in common, leading to the Spangram.

Spangram is a special challenge word or base of the theme. All the words, when solved, are denoted in blue except the Spangram, which is denoted in yellow when guessed correctly and touches two ends of the board, side to side or top to bottom. Spangram denotes what’s common between all the other words on the board.

Note: Players can find non-theme words to earn hints. Every 3 non-theme words will unlock a hint.