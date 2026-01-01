“Home is where the earth is” NYT Strands #670 Hints, Answers Today: January 2, 2026

NYT Strands is the new obsession for word puzzle lovers. This game is a captivating hunt for a secret theme hidden in a chaotic grid. If today’s puzzle has you stumped, don’t worry—we’ve got the clues and answers you need to solve the mystery. Here is “Home is where the earth is.” Today’s NYT Strands #670 Hints and Answers for January 2, 2026

“Home is where the earth is” NYT Strands #670 Hints for January 2, 2026

Here are today’s NYT Strands hints for you.

Today’s NYT Strand’s theme is: “Home is where the earth is“

While many words may reveal themselves to you, the game’s objective is to find words related to the day’s theme.

Strands hint No. 1: Think of the things you reach for when the temperature drops and you want to feel snug.

Think of the things you reach for when the temperature drops and you want to feel snug. Strands hint No. 2: Focus on items and actions that define a lazy, warm Sunday morning at home..

Focus on items and actions that define a lazy, warm Sunday morning at home.. Strands hint No. 3: BL, SL, CO, CU, FI, RO

You don’t need another hint for today’s Strands puzzle.

Today’s NYT Strands #670 Answer for January 2, 2026

Remaining words: Blanket, Slippers, Cocoa, Cuddles, Fireplace, Robe

Today’s Strands felt like a warm hug on a cold day. The theme was incredibly cohesive, making the board feel intuitive once you found that first “fuzzy” item. I found that the words flowed naturally from one corner of the grid to the other, almost like getting ready for a nap. It wasn’t the most difficult puzzle in terms of vocabulary, but the way the letters were intertwined required a bit of spatial awareness to separate the long “fireplace” comfort from the shorter, softer items. Overall, it was a very satisfying and relaxing solve that perfectly captures that “hygge” lifestyle. I would rate it 4.5 out of 5.

How did you like today’s NYT Strands puzzle? Easy, hard, or meh?

NYT Strands Rules

NYT Strands is a word game that is played on a 6×8 letter grid containing seemingly random letters. Each letter must be used in some way so that when all the words have been found, the board is full, leaving no letter unused.

Each puzzle has a theme, but you don’t know what the theme is. A hint is provided at the start of the game. You must guess all the common theme-related words that have something in common, leading to the Spangram.

Spangram is a special challenge word or base of the theme. All the words, when solved, are denoted in blue except the Spangram, which is denoted in yellow when guessed correctly and touches two ends of the board, side to side or top to bottom. Spangram denotes what’s common between all the other words on the board.

Note: Players can find non-theme words to earn hints. Every 3 non-theme words will unlock a hint.