“I’ve never seen that before!” NYT Strands #671 Hints, Answers Today: January 3, 2026

NYT Strands is the new obsession for word puzzle lovers. This game is a captivating hunt for a secret theme hidden in a chaotic grid. If today’s puzzle has you stumped, don’t worry—we’ve got the clues and answers you need to solve the mystery. Here is “I’ve never seen that before!” Today’s NYT Strands #671 Hints and Answers for January 3, 2026

“I’ve never seen that before!” NYT Strands #671 Hints for January 3, 2026

Here are today’s NYT Strands hints for you.

Today’s NYT Strand’s theme is: “I’ve never seen that before!“

While many words may reveal themselves to you, the game’s objective is to find words related to the day’s theme.

Strands hint No. 1: Focus on descriptors for ideas that have never been thought of or seen until now.

Strands hint No. 2: The words are all synonyms for being a "first" or a "pioneer" in a specific field.

Strands hint No. 3: BR, IN, SE, OR, NO, FR

You don’t need another hint for today’s Strands puzzle.

Today’s NYT Strands #671 Answer for January 3, 2026

Remaining words: Inventive, Seminal, Original, Novel, Fresh

Today’s Strands was an absolute breath of fresh air, pushing the boundaries of how we think about innovation. I found the Spangram to be quite clever, stretching across the board in a way that perfectly mirrored the concept of starting something entirely from scratch. The vocabulary used was sophisticated, favoring intellectual descriptors over simple objects, which made the hunt for those diagonal connections feel much more rewarding. It really challenged me to look past the obvious and find the synonyms that define what it means to be a true pioneer in any field. I’d rate it 3 out of 5.

How did you like today’s NYT Strands puzzle? Easy, hard, or meh?

NYT Strands Rules

NYT Strands is a word game that is played on a 6×8 letter grid containing seemingly random letters. Each letter must be used in some way so that when all the words have been found, the board is full, leaving no letter unused.

Each puzzle has a theme, but you don’t know what the theme is. A hint is provided at the start of the game. You must guess all the common theme-related words that have something in common, leading to the Spangram.

Spangram is a special challenge word or base of the theme. All the words, when solved, are denoted in blue except the Spangram, which is denoted in yellow when guessed correctly and touches two ends of the board, side to side or top to bottom. Spangram denotes what’s common between all the other words on the board.

Note: Players can find non-theme words to earn hints. Every 3 non-theme words will unlock a hint.