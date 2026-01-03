“I just know …” NYT Strands #672 Hints, Answers Today: January 4, 2026

NYT Strands is the new obsession for word puzzle lovers. This game is a captivating hunt for a secret theme hidden in a chaotic grid. If today’s puzzle has you stumped, don’t worry—we’ve got the clues and answers you need to solve the mystery. Here is “I just know …” Today’s NYT Strands #672 Hints and Answers for January 4, 2026

“I just know …” NYT Strands #672 Hints for January 4, 2026

Here are today’s NYT Strands hints for you.

Today’s NYT Strand’s theme is: “I just know …“

While many words may reveal themselves to you, the game’s objective is to find words related to the day’s theme.

Click here to reveal hints for today’s NYT Strands

Strands hint No. 1: Focus on individuals who claim to possess extraordinary or supernatural mental abilities.

Strands hint No. 2: The words relate to different methods of perceiving information beyond the five standard senses.

Strands hint No. 3: SI, ME, OR, CL, PS, TE

You don’t need another hint for today’s Strands puzzle.

Today’s NYT Strands #672 Answer for January 4, 2026

Click here to reveal all the words plus the spangram word. Spangram word – SIXTHSENSE

Remaining words: Medium, Oracle, Clairvoyant, Psychic, Telepath

Today’s Strands was a truly “out-of-body” experience! I found that the Spangram acted as a perfect anchor, splitting the board in a way that made the longer, more academic-sounding titles easier to spot. There’s a certain mystical elegance to the vocabulary today; it felt less like a word search and more like a session with a crystal ball. I did get tripped up for a moment on the spelling of the Greek-rooted terms, but once you find the flow, the theme reveals itself with spooky precision. I’d rate it 4 out of 5.

Click here to reveal today’s NYT Strands puzzle image.

How did you like today’s NYT Strands puzzle? Easy, hard, or meh?

You can also check out today’s answers for other NYT puzzles :

NYT Strands Rules

NYT Strands is a word game that is played on a 6×8 letter grid containing seemingly random letters. Each letter must be used in some way so that when all the words have been found, the board is full, leaving no letter unused.

Each puzzle has a theme, but you don’t know what the theme is. A hint is provided at the start of the game. You must guess all the common theme-related words that have something in common, leading to the Spangram.

Spangram is a special challenge word or base of the theme. All the words, when solved, are denoted in blue except the Spangram, which is denoted in yellow when guessed correctly and touches two ends of the board, side to side or top to bottom. Spangram denotes what’s common between all the other words on the board.

Note: Players can find non-theme words to earn hints. Every 3 non-theme words will unlock a hint.