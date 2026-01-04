“Slapped together” NYT Strands #673 Hints, Answers Today: January 5, 2026

NYT Strands is the new obsession for word puzzle lovers. This game is a captivating hunt for a secret theme hidden in a chaotic grid. If today’s puzzle has you stumped, don’t worry—we’ve got the clues and answers you need to solve the mystery. Here is “Slapped together” Today’s NYT Strands #673 Hints and Answers for January 5, 2026

“Slapped together” NYT Strands #673 Hints for January 5, 2026

Here are today’s NYT Strands hints for you.

Today’s NYT Strand’s theme is: “Slapped together“

While many words may reveal themselves to you, the game’s objective is to find words related to the day’s theme.

Click here to reveal hints for today’s NYT Strands

Strands hint No. 1: Several words describe things moving at a high velocity or acting with great haste.

Several words describe things moving at a high velocity or acting with great haste. Strands hint No. 2: Other words focus on things that are uncleaned, soiled, or generally unkempt.

Other words focus on things that are uncleaned, soiled, or generally unkempt. Strands hint No. 3: QU, BR, SW, SP, GR, FI, ST

You don’t need another hint for today’s Strands puzzle.

Today’s NYT Strands #673 Answer for January 5, 2026

Click here to reveal all the words plus the spangram word. Spangram word – QUICKANDDIRTY

Remaining words: Brisk, Swift, Speedy, Grubby, Filthy, Stained

Today’s Strands was a delightful exercise in mental gymnastics! At first glance, the board feels a bit disjointed because you’re jumping between synonyms for “rapid” and synonyms for “soiled,” which can make finding a pattern tricky. The Spangram is the real MVP here; it’s a common idiom that perfectly bridges the gap between the two distinct categories of words. I found that once I locked in the longer, diagonal words, the smaller four and five-letter words tucked into the corners became much more obvious. It’s a classic example of how the editors love to use a single phrase to pivot between two different definitions. I’d rate it 3 out of 5.

Click here to reveal today’s NYT Strands puzzle image.

How did you like today’s NYT Strands puzzle? Easy, hard, or meh?

NYT Strands Rules

NYT Strands is a word game that is played on a 6×8 letter grid containing seemingly random letters. Each letter must be used in some way so that when all the words have been found, the board is full, leaving no letter unused.

Each puzzle has a theme, but you don’t know what the theme is. A hint is provided at the start of the game. You must guess all the common theme-related words that have something in common, leading to the Spangram.

Spangram is a special challenge word or base of the theme. All the words, when solved, are denoted in blue except the Spangram, which is denoted in yellow when guessed correctly and touches two ends of the board, side to side or top to bottom. Spangram denotes what’s common between all the other words on the board.

Note: Players can find non-theme words to earn hints. Every 3 non-theme words will unlock a hint.