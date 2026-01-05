“Look up!” NYT Strands #674 Hints, Answers Today: January 6, 2026

NYT Strands is the new obsession for word puzzle lovers. This game is a captivating hunt for a secret theme hidden in a chaotic grid. If today’s puzzle has you stumped, don’t worry—we’ve got the clues and answers you need to solve the mystery. Here is “Look up!” Today’s NYT Strands #674 Hints and Answers for January 6, 2026

“Look up!” NYT Strands #674 Hints for January 6, 2026

Here are today’s NYT Strands hints for you.

Today’s NYT Strand’s theme is: “Look up!“

While many words may reveal themselves to you, the game’s objective is to find words related to the day’s theme.

Click here to reveal hints for today’s NYT Strands

Strands hint No. 1: Every word represents something you would find looking up, ranging from simple toys to advanced engineering.

Every word represents something you would find looking up, ranging from simple toys to advanced engineering. Strands hint No. 2: These items all share a common goal of overcoming Earth’s weight to stay aloft.

These items all share a common goal of overcoming Earth’s weight to stay aloft. Strands hint No. 3: DE, BA, DR, KI, BI, AI, RO

You don’t need another hint for today’s Strands puzzle.

Today’s NYT Strands #674 Answer for January 6, 2026

Click here to reveal all the words plus the spangram word. Spangram word – DEFYINGGRAVITY

Remaining words: Balloon, Drone, Kite, Bird, Airplane, Rocket

Today’s Strands felt like a breath of fresh air, though it certainly required looking at the board from a higher perspective. The Spangram is a fantastic, cinematic phrase that perfectly anchors the mix of biological and mechanical subjects. Finding the shorter, four-letter words first helped clear out the corners, but the longer technical terms provided that satisfying “aha!” moment when the paths finally connected across the grid. It’s a very cohesive puzzle that makes you appreciate all the different ways we and nature reach for the clouds. I’d rate it 4 out of 5.

Click here to reveal today’s NYT Strands puzzle image.

How did you like today’s NYT Strands puzzle? Easy, hard, or meh?

You can also check out today’s answers for other NYT puzzles :

NYT Strands Rules

NYT Strands is a word game that is played on a 6×8 letter grid containing seemingly random letters. Each letter must be used in some way so that when all the words have been found, the board is full, leaving no letter unused.

Each puzzle has a theme, but you don’t know what the theme is. A hint is provided at the start of the game. You must guess all the common theme-related words that have something in common, leading to the Spangram.

Spangram is a special challenge word or base of the theme. All the words, when solved, are denoted in blue except the Spangram, which is denoted in yellow when guessed correctly and touches two ends of the board, side to side or top to bottom. Spangram denotes what’s common between all the other words on the board.

Note: Players can find non-theme words to earn hints. Every 3 non-theme words will unlock a hint.