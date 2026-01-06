“Open wide” NYT Strands #675 Hints, Answers Today: January 7, 2026

NYT Strands is the new obsession for word puzzle lovers. This game is a captivating hunt for a secret theme hidden in a chaotic grid. If today’s puzzle has you stumped, don’t worry—we’ve got the clues and answers you need to solve the mystery. Here is “Open wide” Today’s NYT Strands #675 Hints and Answers for January 7, 2026

“Open wide” NYT Strands #675 Hints for January 7, 2026

Here are today’s NYT Strands hints for you.

Today’s NYT Strand’s theme is: “Open wide.“

While many words may reveal themselves to you, the game’s objective is to find words related to the day’s theme.

Strands hint No. 1: One word represents the high-pitched tool that makes many patients feel a bit nervous.

Strands hint No. 2: The Spangram describes the specific clinical setting where you would find all these items organized in a tray.

Strands hint No. 3: DE, FL, DR, MI, FL, TO

You don’t need another hint for today’s Strands puzzle.

Today’s NYT Strands #675 Answer for January 7, 2026

Remaining words: Floss, Drill, Mirror, Fluoride, Toothbrush

Today’s Strands really puts your oral hygiene knowledge to the test! It’s a very cohesive board where the words naturally flow into one another, much like a routine cleaning. I found the Spangram to be quite clever in how it bisects the grid, forcing you to look at the corners for those specific tools of the trade. If you’ve been procrastinating on a certain appointment, this puzzle might just serve as the gentle (or pointed) nudge you need to get back in the chair. It’s a “filling” challenge that definitely leaves you with a clean finish! I’d rate it 4.5 out of 5.

How did you like today’s NYT Strands puzzle? Easy, hard, or meh?

NYT Strands Rules

NYT Strands is a word game that is played on a 6×8 letter grid containing seemingly random letters. Each letter must be used in some way so that when all the words have been found, the board is full, leaving no letter unused.

Each puzzle has a theme, but you don’t know what the theme is. A hint is provided at the start of the game. You must guess all the common theme-related words that have something in common, leading to the Spangram.

Spangram is a special challenge word or base of the theme. All the words, when solved, are denoted in blue except the Spangram, which is denoted in yellow when guessed correctly and touches two ends of the board, side to side or top to bottom. Spangram denotes what’s common between all the other words on the board.

Note: Players can find non-theme words to earn hints. Every 3 non-theme words will unlock a hint.