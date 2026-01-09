“If not now, when?” NYT Strands #678 Hints, Answers Today: January 10, 2026

NYT Strands is the new obsession for word puzzle lovers. This game is a captivating hunt for a secret theme hidden in a chaotic grid. If today’s puzzle has you stumped, don’t worry—we’ve got the clues and answers you need to solve the mystery. Here is “If not now, when?” Today’s NYT Strands #678 Hints and Answers for January 10, 2026

“If not now, when?” NYT Strands #678 Hints for January 10, 2026

Here are today’s NYT Strands hints for you.

Today’s NYT Strand’s theme is: “If not now, when?“

While many words may reveal themselves to you, the game’s objective is to find words related to the day’s theme.

Click here to reveal hints for today’s NYT Strands

Strands hint No. 1: Every word in this puzzle describes a point in time that isn’t exactly “now.”

Every word in this puzzle describes a point in time that isn’t exactly “now.” Strands hint No. 2: The words represent the various excuses and timelines used when putting off a task.

The words represent the various excuses and timelines used when putting off a task. Strands hint No. 3: PR, LA, EV, SO, SH, TO

You don’t need another hint for today’s Strands puzzle.

Today’s NYT Strands #678 Answer for January 10, 2026

Click here to reveal all the words plus the spangram word. Spangram word – PROCRASTINATOR

Remaining words: Later, Eventually, Soon, Shortly, Tomorrow

Today’s Strands felt like a personal attack on my productivity! It was a clever exercise in finding synonyms for “not yet,” and the way the board was laid out made me really have to hunt for those temporal markers. The Spangram is a lengthy one that cuts right through the middle, perfectly anchoring the smaller, more elusive words that describe our collective habit of kicking the can down the road. It’s a relatable theme that flows naturally once you find that first anchor word, though it might make you feel a little guilty about whatever you’re supposed to be doing right now! I’d rate it 3.5 out of 5.

Click here to reveal today’s NYT Strands puzzle image.

How did you like today’s NYT Strands puzzle? Easy, hard, or meh?

You can also check out today’s answers for other NYT puzzles :

NYT Strands Rules

NYT Strands is a word game that is played on a 6×8 letter grid containing seemingly random letters. Each letter must be used in some way so that when all the words have been found, the board is full, leaving no letter unused.

Each puzzle has a theme, but you don’t know what the theme is. A hint is provided at the start of the game. You must guess all the common theme-related words that have something in common, leading to the Spangram.

Spangram is a special challenge word or base of the theme. All the words, when solved, are denoted in blue except the Spangram, which is denoted in yellow when guessed correctly and touches two ends of the board, side to side or top to bottom. Spangram denotes what’s common between all the other words on the board.

Note: Players can find non-theme words to earn hints. Every 3 non-theme words will unlock a hint.