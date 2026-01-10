“Yay!!!” NYT Strands #679 Hints, Answers Today: January 11, 2026

NYT Strands is the new obsession for word puzzle lovers. This game is a captivating hunt for a secret theme hidden in a chaotic grid. If today’s puzzle has you stumped, don’t worry—we’ve got the clues and answers you need to solve the mystery. Here is “Yay!!!” Today’s NYT Strands #679 Hints and Answers for January 11, 2026

“Yay!!!” NYT Strands #679 Hints for January 11, 2026

Here are today’s NYT Strands hints for you.

Today’s NYT Strand’s theme is: “Yay!!!“

While many words may reveal themselves to you, the game’s objective is to find words related to the day’s theme.

Strands hint No. 1: Every word in this puzzle is an exclamation used to mark a success or a joyful moment.

Strands hint No. 2: If you were at a surprise party or just won a difficult game, you'd likely shout several of these.

Strands hint No. 3: HO, HU, YI, WH, BO, AU

Today’s NYT Strands #679 Answer for January 11, 2026

Spangram word – THATSGREAT

Remaining words: Hooray, Huzzah, Yippee, Whoopee, Booyah, Awesome

Today’s Strands was an absolute delight to solve, bursting with positivity from top to bottom. The theme felt very cohesive, making it one of those puzzles where once you find the Spangram, the remaining words practically jump off the grid at you. I found the placement of the longer, more vintage exclamations particularly clever, as they twisted through the corners in a way that required a bit of mental gymnastics. It’s a “feel-good” board that leaves you feeling just as energized as the words themselves! I’d rate it 3 out of 5.

NYT Strands Rules

NYT Strands is a word game that is played on a 6×8 letter grid containing seemingly random letters. Each letter must be used in some way so that when all the words have been found, the board is full, leaving no letter unused.

Each puzzle has a theme, but you don’t know what the theme is. A hint is provided at the start of the game. You must guess all the common theme-related words that have something in common, leading to the Spangram.

Spangram is a special challenge word or base of the theme. All the words, when solved, are denoted in blue except the Spangram, which is denoted in yellow when guessed correctly and touches two ends of the board, side to side or top to bottom. Spangram denotes what’s common between all the other words on the board.

Note: Players can find non-theme words to earn hints. Every 3 non-theme words will unlock a hint.