“Appeal to a hire power” NYT Strands #680 Hints, Answers Today: January 12, 2026

NYT Strands is the new obsession for word puzzle lovers. This game is a captivating hunt for a secret theme hidden in a chaotic grid. If today’s puzzle has you stumped, don’t worry—we’ve got the clues and answers you need to solve the mystery. Here is “Appeal to a hire power” Today’s NYT Strands #680 Hints and Answers for January 12, 2026

“Appeal to a hire power” NYT Strands #680 Hints for January 12, 2026

Here are today’s NYT Strands hints for you.

Today’s NYT Strand’s theme is: “Appeal to a hire power“

While many words may reveal themselves to you, the game’s objective is to find words related to the day’s theme.

Click here to reveal hints for today’s NYT Strands

Strands hint No. 1: Every word on the board represents a standard section or detail found in a professional document.

Every word on the board represents a standard section or detail found in a professional document. Strands hint No. 2: Think about the information an employer looks for when deciding whether to hire a candidate.

Think about the information an looks for when deciding whether to hire a candidate. Strands hint No. 3: ED, SK, NA, AW, CO, EX

You don’t need another hint for today’s Strands puzzle.

Today’s NYT Strands #680 Answer for January 12, 2026

Click here to reveal all the words plus the spangram word. Spangram word – RESUME

Remaining words: Education, Skills, Name, Awards, Contact, Experience

Today’s Strands felt like a very organized exercise in self-promotion! The layout was clever because the words were distributed in a way that mimicked the flow of a standard template, making the search feel almost like a proofreading task. I found that the Spangram acted as the perfect “header” to tie all these disparate categories together. It wasn’t the most difficult puzzle in terms of vocabulary, but the way the terms snaked through the grid reminded me of how tricky it can be to fit a whole career’s worth of achievements into a tight space. I’d rate it 4 out of 5.

Click here to reveal today’s NYT Strands puzzle image.

How did you like today’s NYT Strands puzzle? Easy, hard, or meh?

You can also check out today’s answers for other NYT puzzles :

NYT Strands Rules

NYT Strands is a word game that is played on a 6×8 letter grid containing seemingly random letters. Each letter must be used in some way so that when all the words have been found, the board is full, leaving no letter unused.

Each puzzle has a theme, but you don’t know what the theme is. A hint is provided at the start of the game. You must guess all the common theme-related words that have something in common, leading to the Spangram.

Spangram is a special challenge word or base of the theme. All the words, when solved, are denoted in blue except the Spangram, which is denoted in yellow when guessed correctly and touches two ends of the board, side to side or top to bottom. Spangram denotes what’s common between all the other words on the board.

Note: Players can find non-theme words to earn hints. Every 3 non-theme words will unlock a hint.