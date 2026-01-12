“You need to chill” NYT Strands #681 Hints, Answers Today: January 13, 2026

NYT Strands is the new obsession for word puzzle lovers. This game is a captivating hunt for a secret theme hidden in a chaotic grid. If today’s puzzle has you stumped, don’t worry—we’ve got the clues and answers you need to solve the mystery. Here is “You need to chill.” Today’s NYT Strands #681 Hints and Answers for January 13, 2026

“You need to chill” NYT Strands #681 Hints for January 13, 2026

Here are today’s NYT Strands hints for you.

Today’s NYT Strand’s theme is: “You need to chill“

While many words may reveal themselves to you, the game’s objective is to find words related to the day’s theme.

Strands hint No. 1: Check the icy sections of your local grocery store for these items.

Strands hint No. 2: The list includes a mix of quick dinners, healthy sides, and sugary desserts.

Strands hint No. 3: FR, VE, WA, PI, PO, SH

Today’s NYT Strands #681 Answer for January 13, 2026

Remaining words: Vegetables, Waffles, Pizza, Popsicles, Sherbet

Today’s Strands felt like a nostalgic trip through the kitchen on a busy weeknight. The layout was clever, hiding a mix of savory essentials and sweet rewards that forced me to look at both ends of the nutritional spectrum. Finding the Spangram early definitely helped anchor the board, as it provided the perfect “container” for the rest of the items. It’s a classic theme that rewards players who can pivot quickly from thinking about a balanced meal to thinking about a summertime snack! I’d rate it 3 out of 5.

How did you like today’s NYT Strands puzzle? Easy, hard, or meh?

NYT Strands Rules

NYT Strands is a word game that is played on a 6×8 letter grid containing seemingly random letters. Each letter must be used in some way so that when all the words have been found, the board is full, leaving no letter unused.

Each puzzle has a theme, but you don’t know what the theme is. A hint is provided at the start of the game. You must guess all the common theme-related words that have something in common, leading to the Spangram.

Spangram is a special challenge word or base of the theme. All the words, when solved, are denoted in blue except the Spangram, which is denoted in yellow when guessed correctly and touches two ends of the board, side to side or top to bottom. Spangram denotes what’s common between all the other words on the board.

Note: Players can find non-theme words to earn hints. Every 3 non-theme words will unlock a hint.