“Oh boy!” NYT Strands #682 Hints, Answers Today: January 14, 2026

NYT Strands is the new obsession for word puzzle lovers. This game is a captivating hunt for a secret theme hidden in a chaotic grid. If today’s puzzle has you stumped, don’t worry—we’ve got the clues and answers you need to solve the mystery. Here is “Oh boy!” Today’s NYT Strands #682 Hints and Answers for January 14, 2026

“Oh boy!” NYT Strands #682 Hints for January 14, 2026

Here are today’s NYT Strands hints for you.

Today’s NYT Strand’s theme is: “Oh boy!“

While many words may reveal themselves to you, the game’s objective is to find words related to the day’s theme.

Strands hint No. 1: Think of how you feel on the morning of a long-awaited vacation or a big celebration.

Strands hint No. 2: These terms describe a high-octane level of passion and intense devotion to a cause or activity.

Strands hint No. 3: LE, FE, EX, EA, ZE, EN

Today’s NYT Strands #682 Answer for January 14, 2026

Remaining words: Fervent, Excited, Eager, Zealous, Enthusiastic

Today’s Strands feels like a shot of espresso for your brain! The theme is incredibly cohesive, which makes the board feel “louder” and more vibrant than usual. I found that once you identify the Spangram, the surrounding adjectives fall into place quite naturally, though the longer words require some careful pathfinding through the grid. It’s a refreshing, high-energy puzzle that rewards a positive mindset, perfect for anyone looking to tackle their day with some serious momentum. I’d rate it 4 out of 5.

How did you like today’s NYT Strands puzzle? Easy, hard, or meh?

You can also check out today’s answers for other NYT puzzles :

NYT Strands Rules

NYT Strands is a word game that is played on a 6×8 letter grid containing seemingly random letters. Each letter must be used in some way so that when all the words have been found, the board is full, leaving no letter unused.

Each puzzle has a theme, but you don’t know what the theme is. A hint is provided at the start of the game. You must guess all the common theme-related words that have something in common, leading to the Spangram.

Spangram is a special challenge word or base of the theme. All the words, when solved, are denoted in blue except the Spangram, which is denoted in yellow when guessed correctly and touches two ends of the board, side to side or top to bottom. Spangram denotes what’s common between all the other words on the board.

Note: Players can find non-theme words to earn hints. Every 3 non-theme words will unlock a hint.