“The ears have it!” NYT Strands #683 Hints, Answers Today: January 15, 2026

NYT Strands is the new obsession for word puzzle lovers. This game is a captivating hunt for a secret theme hidden in a chaotic grid. If today’s puzzle has you stumped, don’t worry—we’ve got the clues and answers you need to solve the mystery. Here is “The ears have it!” Today’s NYT Strands #683 Hints and Answers for January 15, 2026

“The ears have it!” NYT Strands #683 Hints for January 15, 2026

Here are today’s NYT Strands hints for you.

Today’s NYT Strand’s theme is: “The ears have it!“

While many words may reveal themselves to you, the game’s objective is to find words related to the day’s theme.

Strands hint No. 1: Several words refer to the tiny, specialized bones that facilitate our ability to process sound.

Several words refer to the tiny, specialized bones that facilitate our ability to process sound. Strands hint No. 2: Some answers describe the physical pathways and soft tissues that make up the outer and middle sections of this organ.

Some answers describe the physical pathways and soft tissues that make up the outer and middle sections of this organ. Strands hint No. 3: CA, LO, ST, HA, AN, DR, CA

Today’s NYT Strands #683 Answer for January 15, 2026

Spangram word – HEARHEAR

Remaining words: Cartilage, Lobe, Stirrup, Hammer, Anvil, Drum, Canal

Today’s Strands is a clever exercise in biological precision. While the Spangram uses a witty double meaning to point you toward the theme, the grid itself stays strictly anatomical. I found the layout particularly smooth; once you identify one structural component, the surrounding technical terms start to resonate clearly. It’s a well-constructed puzzle that feels both educational and satisfying to piece together. I’d rate it 3 out of 5.

NYT Strands Rules

NYT Strands is a word game that is played on a 6×8 letter grid containing seemingly random letters. Each letter must be used in some way so that when all the words have been found, the board is full, leaving no letter unused.

Each puzzle has a theme, but you don’t know what the theme is. A hint is provided at the start of the game. You must guess all the common theme-related words that have something in common, leading to the Spangram.

Spangram is a special challenge word or base of the theme. All the words, when solved, are denoted in blue except the Spangram, which is denoted in yellow when guessed correctly and touches two ends of the board, side to side or top to bottom. Spangram denotes what’s common between all the other words on the board.

Note: Players can find non-theme words to earn hints. Every 3 non-theme words will unlock a hint.