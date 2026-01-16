“That’s putting it mildly!” NYT Strands #685 Hints, Answers Today: January 17, 2026

NYT Strands is the new obsession for word puzzle lovers. This game is a captivating hunt for a secret theme hidden in a chaotic grid. If today’s puzzle has you stumped, don’t worry—we’ve got the clues and answers you need to solve the mystery. Here is “That’s putting it mildly!” Today’s NYT Strands #685 Hints and Answers for January 17, 2026

“That’s putting it mildly!” NYT Strands #685 Hints for January 17, 2026

Here are today’s NYT Strands hints for you.

Today’s NYT Strand’s theme is: “That’s putting it mildly!“

While many words may reveal themselves to you, the game’s objective is to find words related to the day’s theme.

Strands hint No. 1: The Spangram refers to a classic villain’s cry when their plans are thwarted.

Strands hint No. 2: These words are "G-rated" alternatives to more colorful language.

Strands hint No. 3: FO, TA, PH, CU, FI, DR

You don’t need another hint for today’s Strands puzzle.

Today’s NYT Strands #685 Answer for January 17, 2026

Remaining words: Tarnation, Phooey, Curses, Fiddlesticks, Drat

Today’s Strands was a delightful trip down memory lane, favoring “old-timey” vocabulary that feels more charming than aggressive. The Spangram is the real star here; it’s a lengthy, satisfying find that perfectly anchors the surrounding clutter of exclamations. I found that once you spot the longer “F” word, the rest of the board starts to feel like a script from a classic cartoon or a vintage comic strip. It wasn’t overly difficult, but it certainly required a bit of “shucks” and “gee golly” energy to sweep the board! I’d rate it 3 out of 5.

How did you like today’s NYT Strands puzzle? Easy, hard, or meh?

You can also check out today’s answers for other NYT puzzles :

NYT Strands Rules

NYT Strands is a word game that is played on a 6×8 letter grid containing seemingly random letters. Each letter must be used in some way so that when all the words have been found, the board is full, leaving no letter unused.

Each puzzle has a theme, but you don’t know what the theme is. A hint is provided at the start of the game. You must guess all the common theme-related words that have something in common, leading to the Spangram.

Spangram is a special challenge word or base of the theme. All the words, when solved, are denoted in blue except the Spangram, which is denoted in yellow when guessed correctly and touches two ends of the board, side to side or top to bottom. Spangram denotes what’s common between all the other words on the board.

Note: Players can find non-theme words to earn hints. Every 3 non-theme words will unlock a hint.