“Soft skills” NYT Strands #686 Hints, Answers Today: January 18, 2026

NYT Strands is the new obsession for word puzzle lovers. This game is a captivating hunt for a secret theme hidden in a chaotic grid. If today’s puzzle has you stumped, don’t worry—we’ve got the clues and answers you need to solve the mystery. Here is “Soft skills” Today’s NYT Strands #686 Hints and Answers for January 18, 2026

“Soft skills” NYT Strands #686 Hints for January 18, 2026

Here are today’s NYT Strands hints for you.

Today’s NYT Strand’s theme is: “Soft skills.“

While many words may reveal themselves to you, the game’s objective is to find words related to the day’s theme.

Strands hint No. 1: Think of hobbies that involve needles, hooks, looms, or layers of cloth.

Think of hobbies that involve of cloth. Strands hint No. 2: These terms all describe different ways of joining, decorating, or creating fabric from raw materials.

These terms all describe different ways of from raw materials. Strands hint No. 3: QU, CR, AP, KN, EM, WE

You don’t need another hint for today’s Strands puzzle.

Today’s NYT Strands #686 Answer for January 18, 2026

Remaining words: Quilt, Crochet, Applique, Knit, Embroider, Weave

Today’s Strands was a tactile delight that really tested my knowledge of “slow fashion” and traditional crafts. Finding the Spangram was the highlight for me; it’s a beautifully long word that stretches across the board, perfectly anchoring the more specific techniques. I found that once I spotted the “K” and “Z” equivalents in these hobbies—the letters that don’t appear often, the rest of the board unraveled like a loose thread. It’s a very cohesive puzzle that rewards anyone who appreciates the patience required for handmade treasures. I’d rate it 4 out of 5.

How did you like today’s NYT Strands puzzle? Easy, hard, or meh?

You can also check out today’s answers for other NYT puzzles :

NYT Strands Rules

NYT Strands is a word game that is played on a 6×8 letter grid containing seemingly random letters. Each letter must be used in some way so that when all the words have been found, the board is full, leaving no letter unused.

Each puzzle has a theme, but you don’t know what the theme is. A hint is provided at the start of the game. You must guess all the common theme-related words that have something in common, leading to the Spangram.

Spangram is a special challenge word or base of the theme. All the words, when solved, are denoted in blue except the Spangram, which is denoted in yellow when guessed correctly and touches two ends of the board, side to side or top to bottom. Spangram denotes what’s common between all the other words on the board.

Note: Players can find non-theme words to earn hints. Every 3 non-theme words will unlock a hint.