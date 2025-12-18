NYT Wordle #1644 Hints, Answers Today – December 19, 2025

NYT Wordle is undoubtedly one of the most popular games out there, played by millions of players daily. If your guessing game is strong and you can correctly predict words with limited chances, then you should try your hand at Wordle. You get six chances to predict a five-letter word, so there are more than enough guesses to get things right. However, if you are still stuck or need some help, here are the clues and answers for Today’s NYT Wordle #1644 for December 19, 2025.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1644 Hints for December 19, 2025

Here are some hints to help you

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.1 Repetition: Today’s Wordle answer has 1 repeated letter.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.2 Vowels: Today’s Wordle answer has 0 vowel in it.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.3 Ending: Today’s Wordle answer ends with the letter H.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.4 Starting: Today’s Wordle answer begins with the letter M.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.5 Synonyms: incense, resin, fragrance, and balm.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1644 Answer and Meaning (December 19, 2025)

Here is the answer to Today’s Wordle:

Click to Reveal NYT Wordle #1644 Answer and Meaning Answer: The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1644 is MYRRH .

The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1644 is . Meaning: A fragrant gummy resin obtained from certain trees used in perfumes, incense, and medicine.

Today’s word was a fascinatingly difficult challenge that likely tripped up many players due to its unconventional orthography. Since it lacks any of the standard vowels we typically rely on to anchor a guess, it forces you to think about less common phonetic structures and the historical roots of the English language. It carries a heavy sense of antiquity and tradition, feeling more like a relic from an ancient text than a word you’d encounter in daily conversation, making the solve feel particularly rewarding. I’d rate this puzzle 4 out of 5.



How did you like today’s Wordle puzzle?

You can also checkout today’s answers for other NYT puzzles :

Answer to Yesterday’s NYT Wordle #1643

In case you missed yesterday’s Wordle or are simply living in a different time zone, the answer for Wordle #1643 is