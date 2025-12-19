NYT Wordle #1645 Hints, Answers Today – December 20, 2025

NYT Wordle is undoubtedly one of the most popular games out there, played by millions of players daily. If your guessing game is strong and you can correctly predict words with limited chances, then you should try your hand at Wordle. You get six chances to predict a five-letter word, so there are more than enough guesses to get things right. However, if you are still stuck or need some help, here are the clues and answers for Today’s NYT Wordle #1645 for December 20, 2025.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1645 Hints for December 20, 2025

Here are some hints to help you

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.1 Repetition: Today’s Wordle answer has 0 repeated letter.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.2 Vowels: Today’s Wordle answer has 2 vowels in it.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.3 Ending: Today’s Wordle answer ends with the letter E.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.4 Starting: Today’s Wordle answer begins with the letter W.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.5 Synonyms: incense, resin, fragrance, and balm.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1645 Answer and Meaning (December 20, 2025)

Here is the answer to Today’s Wordle:

Click to Reveal NYT Wordle #1645 Answer and Meaning Answer: The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1645 is WHITE .

The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1645 is . Meaning: It refers to the color of milk or fresh snow, produced by the reflection of all visible rays of light

Today’s Word was a refreshing and bright selection that feels like a clean slate for any player’s grid. While the ending is quite common in five-letter English words, the opening consonant pair requires a bit of strategic narrowing down to solve efficiently. It is a fundamental concept that evokes a sense of purity and minimalism, making it a sophisticated, though not overly complex, addition to the Wordle archives. I’d rate this puzzle 4 out of 5.



How did you like today’s Wordle puzzle?

