NYT Wordle #1646 Hints, Answers Today – December 21, 2025

NYT Wordle is undoubtedly one of the most popular games out there, played by millions of players daily. If your guessing game is strong and you can correctly predict words with limited chances, then you should try your hand at Wordle. You get six chances to predict a five-letter word, so there are more than enough guesses to get things right. However, if you are still stuck or need some help, here are the clues and answers for Today’s NYT Wordle #1646 for December 21, 2025.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1646 Hints for December 21, 2025

Here are some hints to help you

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.1 Repetition: Today’s Wordle answer has 0 repeated letter.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.2 Vowels: Today’s Wordle answer has 2 vowels in it.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.3 Ending: Today’s Wordle answer ends with the letter T.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.4 Starting: Today’s Wordle answer begins with the letter Q.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.5 Synonyms: duvet, bedspread, coverlet, and comforter.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1646 Answer and Meaning (December 21, 2025)

Here is the answer to Today’s Wordle:

Click to Reveal NYT Wordle #1646 Answer and Meaning Answer: The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1646 is QUILT .

The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1646 is . Meaning: A decorative bed cover made of two layers of cloth stitched together with a padded filling.

Today’s word was a cozy and comforting choice that perfectly evokes feelings of warmth and craftsmanship. It is the kind of word that feels tactile, reminding one of heritage, intricate patterns, and the quiet labor of stitching together something beautiful from various fragments. While the starting letter can sometimes be a bit of a hurdle for players, the word itself is domestic and inviting, making for a satisfying solve that feels as snug as the object it describes. I’d rate this puzzle 3 out of 5.



How did you like today’s Wordle puzzle?

Answer to Yesterday’s NYT Wordle #1645

In case you missed yesterday’s Wordle or are simply living in a different time zone, the answer for Wordle #1645 is