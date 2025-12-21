NYT Wordle #1647 Hints, Answers Today – December 22, 2025

NYT Wordle is undoubtedly one of the most popular games out there, played by millions of players daily. If your guessing game is strong and you can correctly predict words with limited chances, then you should try your hand at Wordle. You get six chances to predict a five-letter word, so there are more than enough guesses to get things right. However, if you are still stuck or need some help, here are the clues and answers for Today’s NYT Wordle #1647 for December 22, 2025.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1647 Hints for December 22, 2025

Here are some hints to help you

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.1 Repetition: Today’s Wordle answer has 1 repeated letter.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.2 Vowels: Today’s Wordle answer has 1 vowels in it.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.3 Ending: Today’s Wordle answer ends with the letter H.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.4 Starting: Today’s Wordle answer begins with the letter C.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.5 Synonyms: shell, mollusk, gastropod, and exoskeleton.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1647 Answer and Meaning (December 22, 2025)

Here is the answer to Today’s Wordle:

Click to Reveal NYT Wordle #1647 Answer and Meaning Answer: The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1647 is CONCH .

The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1647 is . Meaning: A large marine mollusk with a heavy, spiral-shaped shell that is often used as a horn.

Today’s Word was a beautifully evocative choice that brings to mind the peaceful atmosphere of a tropical shoreline and the rhythmic sound of the ocean. Its structure is quite interesting, and while the cluster of consonants toward the end might provide a slight challenge for some players, it remains a classic and recognizable term. It is a word that carries both a sense of coastal elegance and a touch of nostalgic wonder. I’d rate this puzzle 4 out of 5.



How did you like today’s Wordle puzzle?

You can also checkout today’s answers for other NYT puzzles :

Answer to Yesterday’s NYT Wordle #1646

In case you missed yesterday’s Wordle or are simply living in a different time zone, the answer for Wordle #1646 is